Glee certainly focused on on-screen showmances, but this cast seemed to be interested in them off-screen, too.

On Thursday's episode of the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, along with guest Ashley Fink, who played Lauren Zizes, dove into what really happened when the Glee cast took their talents on the road in 2011, in between shooting Seasons 2 and 3.

During the episode, Fink recalled when, during the tour's final American stop in Detroit, the group of "bored children" played a game of spin-the-bottle since they were all "trapped in the hotel." After performing a talent show called "Mousterpiece Theater" in honor of McHale's birthday and inventing a drink called "twinkles" — which consisted of champagne "with a vodka topper" — the group was ready for a little more fun.

"At the end of it, we were finally all just a little drunk, and Zach [Woodlee] had finally gotten there, and Darren [Criss] had been jamming with the Warblers, and he finally got there," Fink recalled. "And we're all like, 'Let's all play spin-the-bottle, because we're not grown-ups. We all played spin-the-bottle, and everyone ended up kissing everyone."

But the innocent game ended up having some serious consequences. Fink revealed that Cory Monteith was "Patient Zero" for a cold, which he then gave to everyone else — shortly before they began their tour's United Kingdom leg.

"We all flew across the country with a sinus infection," Fink explained. "We had to all land and get B-12 shots and antibiotics because we were sick as s—, because us dumbasses all made out with each other before we had to fly across the country."

Ushkowitz completely forgot about the incident, while McHale said he had no idea Monteith was how "the contagion started" but added that the group played "gender-blind" spin-the-bottle "all the time." The cast was likely inspired, the group agreed, by the show's "Blame It On the Alcohol" episode in Season 2.

"That was a very special night," McHale said. "That was hilarious. I won't say who Cory had to kiss, but I just remember watching his face, and it was so sweet. I remember thinking like, 'I need to lock this in. This is hilarious and wonderful.'"

Monteith and co-star Lea Michele went public with their romance in 2012 and dated until his death by an accidental overdose in 2013.

But all that kissing, McHale clarified, came from a place of love.

"We love each other so much, it was like, 'Our friends are so hot,'" he said. "And why not?"

Elsewhere in the episode, Fink recalled breaking her foot while filming the Season 2 finale and being mistaken for a fan by security during tour.

And That's What You REALLY Missed is available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more. Glee is available to stream on Hulu.