Corey Feldman and Wife Courtney Anne Announce Separation: ‘No One to Blame’
'This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads,' said Feldman in a statement shared with The Messenger
Corey Feldman and his wife Courtney Anne Feldman are going their separate ways, he revealed.
Corey, known for his roles in The Goonies and Stand By Me, confirmed news of the split via a statement shared with The Messenger on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together," he began. "We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."
He added that Courtney will no longer be joining him and his band, Love Retours, on tour. She has previously performed with Corey as a DJ and his "Maingel" (main angel).
"Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] Love Retours 23 at this time," he shared. "On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."
He concluded, "As they say, the show must go on without her (for now at least) and so I kindly ask for respect for our family's privacy during this painful time."
Courtney also confirmed the split, telling Page Six, who was first to report the split: "It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey. We’ve shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we’ve shared together. I love him dearly and I always will."
She shared that she has been living with health issues like hives and chronic fatigue after contracting the coronavirus.
"I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family," she said. "I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour."
"It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place… However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, & Friend,’ and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show."
Courtney did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
After meeting at Playboy's Midsummer's Night Dream Party, the two tied the knot at Elton John's Fizz champagne lounge at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 2016.
The now-exes previously showcased their relationship on a handful of reality television shows like Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015 and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in 2019.
She also appeared in Corey's music videos like "Without U" and performed with him and a band of women dressed as sultry angels on his viral Today appearance in 2016.
