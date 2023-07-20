Constance Wu Announces Birth of Baby No. 2, a Son, With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Constance Wu Announces Birth of Baby No. 2, a Son, With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

The 'Hustlers' star revealed via social media in February that she was pregnant

Charmaine Patterson
Constance Wu attends “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 02, 2022 in New York City.Constance Wu attends “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 02, 2022 in New York City.Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Constance Wu is a mom of two. 

The Hustlers actress gave birth to her second child, she confirmed in a teaser for Danielle Robay's PRETTYSMART podcast.

"We were so shocked," Wu shared when recalling the sex of her newborn. "They were like, 'You're having a boy.' Are you sure?"

Wu and Man Man frontman Ryan Kattner also share a 2-year-old daughter.

"It's our second kid so we have less anxiety around it," Wu told Robay. "We've done it before. It's still early. He's still a little nugget."

The Crazy Rich Asians star has been quiet on social media in recent years, however, she took to her Instagram Story in February to announce that she was pregnant. 

Showing off her bare baby bump, Wu wrote over the photo captured by Us Weekly, "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

Though Wu has been private about her personal life, she opened up about her daughter during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2021. 

"She's the best," Wu told the late-night show host. "She has a full head of hair. You know, she has a blue butt."

After Fallon appeared confused, she reiterated, "Her butt is the color blue … I might need to start thinking about what I can use it for."

She explained, "There's this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it's called a Mongolian spot. And apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies. My boyfriend and I are both Asian. It's where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."

