Concertgoer Hit by Cardi B’s Mic: I Didn’t Throw the Drink

This was definitely the case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. The concertgoer who was allegedly struck by a microphone thrown by Cardi B wasn't the person who sparked the original incident, according to the police report.
During a recent performance in Las Vegas, the rapper is seen addressing a crowd when a concertgoer empties the contents of a cup at her. Seconds after the liquid splashes her way, Cardi B throws her microphone into the audience in the direction of the person who threw the drink.
The following day, the person struck by the object filed a police report, which reportedly named Cardi B as a battery suspect. (The rapper has yet to address the report publicly and her team did not respond for requests for comment when the news broke.)
However, her person Cardi B hit isn't the same person who tossed the beverage, per Insider, who also reported that the woman told police she has been "experiencing pain."
As the the microphone itself? Scott Fisher, whose audio production company Wave, Inc., provided the mic, has listed the infamous item in a seven-day auction on eBay and is donating the sale proceeds to charity.
