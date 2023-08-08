Late Night with Conan O'Brien was almost called... Nighty Night with Conan O'Brien.
A longtime professional funny guy and talk-show host, O'Brien had extensive experience writing comedy for The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live when he pitched the series title.
"We thought it was just really cartoon-y and funny and arch, like Pee-Wee's Playhouse," O'Brien explained on a recent episode of the Inside Conan podcast, which his Team Coco produces.
O'Brien also added in the podcast that he was hoping to distance himself from the Late Night with David Letterman drama, which embroiled host David Letterman in a $2 million sextortion plot, orchestrated by a CBS News producer who threatened to reveal to the world Letterman's relations with his female staffers on the show.
O'Brien revealed on the podcast that he'd tried to pitch NBC executive Rick Ludwin on the Nighty Night name, but Ludwin didn't budge. He told O'Brien that head writer Robert Smigel "wouldn't get rid of it unless there was a spectacular new one."
"It's going to remain Late Night With Conan O'Brien!" Ludwin finally declared.
O'Brien would go on to host more than 2,700 episodes of Late Night for NBC, from 1993 to 2009.
