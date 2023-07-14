Hollywood is officially on a double strike, and despite summer temperatures in the 90s, actors and writers walked the picket lines side by side on Friday. The Melrose gate of Paramount Studios was packed with members of both unions, doubling the size of recent Writers Guild of America picket lines and, according to writer, actor and director Jim Rash, increasing the amount of noise.

"There's more honking today. The chanting has intensified," he told The Messenger during a break from walking the line, while holding a sign reading, "Room size matters" — a reference to the much-maligned mini-rooms that screenwriters want to limit. "All the good things you would want. It's more of a traffic jam, but these are all good new problems."

Just a few minutes later, a large semi-truck started a chain of loud honks, which earned cheers from the picket line. The traffic jam was caused in part by a visit from SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, who had only just departed on a giant white tour bus after speaking with Paramount picketers. (She also visited Netflix, Warner Bros., and other picket lines Friday.)

Rash has already been on strike since May 2 as a member of the WGA, and now he's being joined by fellow SAG-AFTRA members after union leadership and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to come to a fair contract before the Wednesday night deadline. Rash said the addition of the actors' union to the picket lines was helping "renew" the spirit that the writers have been trying to keep up for more than two months.

"It's like a dinner party," he said. "You love everybody here, but the dinner party's long, and it's like oh my god, a fresh batch of people came in for the party. And you can't help but take on their energy."

While the actors and writers and even the directors, who already negotiated a new deal, have different demands and concerns, Rash said they're all still fighting for essentially the same thing. "It's the definition of unity," he said. "We're in this together, and having been in all three unions, it's important that we have different checklists, but the overlap is a fair deal."

WGA and SAG-AFTRA members picket together outside Paramount Studios on July 14. Lauren Piester/The Messenger

In Rash's view, this second strike needed to happen in order to "pick up the pace" and force the studios and streamers to deal with real work stoppage. "No one wants it," he said. "People's lives are affected by this, [but] I think this is what needed to happen — outside of fair deals being made before [the deadline].

Since the strike is happening, Rash is advising new picketers to invest in sunscreen, to pace themselves, and to make strike "dates" with friends to help keep the energy up. And when asked what costume his famous Community character Dean Pelton would wear to a strike line, Rash had an answer ready to go, after a laugh.

"I'd go with the duali-dean," he said, picking a classic Deanified representation of "the duality of man" from Season 3 of the NBC comedy. "The Dean side is his writer side, and the dress side is his actor side."

Now that's a picketer who could probably get a few extra honks.