There's a reason why Common is so successful in all that he does — and he may have Michael Jordan to thank.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the iconic hip-hop artist and actor opened up about the moment he received some groundbreaking career advice from the retired NBA All-Star in 2010.

"I had just played in the celebrity game, and I hit the last free throw to seal the game," the Academy Award-winning artist recalled in a video interview, while looking at a photo of him and Jordan embracing. "And Mike, in this picture, when I greeted him, he told me to stick to rapping. I was like, 'Mike, did you not see that game I had?' I couldn't believe that he didn't recognize that my game was actually a good game!"

"He grounded me in this picture for sure," he added.

Though Jordan wasn't too impressed with Common's skill on the court, he seemed to have been a fan of his music.

"I had met Mike before because I was a ball boy for the Bulls when I was a kid," said Common. "He doesn't remember me from those days, but he also had come to one of my shows in Chicago at the House of Blues. Mike was watching my show, but I didn't let people know her was there, because he was up in the balcony, until my last song. When I did, everybody just watched him and forgot I was on stage."

"I was smart to do that at the end of the show," he added.

In his interview, Common also opened up about growing up in Chicago, his struggles with alcoholism, hip-hop's 50th anniversary and the changes he'd like to see within society at large.

"I would like to see us continue to be more open to the discussion of emotional, mental and physical health and the promotion and expression of it," he said. "I want to see hip-hop culture creating spaces where people can do those things."

"Seeing hip-hop continuing to talk about mental health and creating a union would still be something powerful that I would love to see us do because we could have access to that mental-health support, health and wellness support, and medical support when needed," he added. "That would be something in the next 50 years that I would really be an advocate for and fight for."