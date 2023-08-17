There's a reason why Common is so successful in all that he does — and he may have Michael Jordan to thank.
In a recent interview with Men's Health, the iconic hip-hop artist and actor opened up about the moment he received some groundbreaking career advice from the retired NBA All-Star in 2010.
"I had just played in the celebrity game, and I hit the last free throw to seal the game," the Academy Award-winning artist recalled in a video interview, while looking at a photo of him and Jordan embracing. "And Mike, in this picture, when I greeted him, he told me to stick to rapping. I was like, 'Mike, did you not see that game I had?' I couldn't believe that he didn't recognize that my game was actually a good game!"
"He grounded me in this picture for sure," he added.
Though Jordan wasn't too impressed with Common's skill on the court, he seemed to have been a fan of his music.
"I had met Mike before because I was a ball boy for the Bulls when I was a kid," said Common. "He doesn't remember me from those days, but he also had come to one of my shows in Chicago at the House of Blues. Mike was watching my show, but I didn't let people know her was there, because he was up in the balcony, until my last song. When I did, everybody just watched him and forgot I was on stage."
"I was smart to do that at the end of the show," he added.
- Drake and Michael B. Jordan Are Hopping on the Pickleball Bandwagon — as Investors in the Brooklyn Aces
- Michael Jordan to Sell Charlotte Hornets to Group Led by Meme Stock Casualty Gabe Plotkin
- Michael Jordan Was ‘Horrible Player’ and ‘Horrible to Play with,’ ex-Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen Says
- Why Michael Jordan’s Management of the Hornets Was So Terrible
- Can We Find Common Ground on Green Hydrogen?
- Austin Butler Shares Career Advice ‘Elvis’ Co-Star Tom Hanks Gave Him Post-Film
In his interview, Common also opened up about growing up in Chicago, his struggles with alcoholism, hip-hop's 50th anniversary and the changes he'd like to see within society at large.
"I would like to see us continue to be more open to the discussion of emotional, mental and physical health and the promotion and expression of it," he said. "I want to see hip-hop culture creating spaces where people can do those things."
"Seeing hip-hop continuing to talk about mental health and creating a union would still be something powerful that I would love to see us do because we could have access to that mental-health support, health and wellness support, and medical support when needed," he added. "That would be something in the next 50 years that I would really be an advocate for and fight for."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment