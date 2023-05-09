The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Commemorative Manhole to Mark Spot Where Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Were ‘Born’

    A second TMNT tribute in New England is being built with federal Covid funds.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Courtesy: James Lane via Indiegogo

    A New Hampshire resident has raised $13,000 to place a commemorative manhole cover on the spot that once housed the comic book studio that created Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

    James Lane, a longtime Turtles fan who lives in Dover, N.H., told Boston.com that he realized he routinely walked his dog past the location of the former Mirage Studios, the comic company that birthed the Ninja Turtles franchise in 1984. Lane’s idea to replace a working manhole cover on the site with a commemorative version was nixed by the city, though it said it would allow a decorative version on the sidewalk.

    Lane took to the internet to raise funds for the tribute, collecting more than $13,000 from locals and Ninja Turtle fans around the country. 

    “I just never understood why nobody had stepped up to commemorate the turtles because in the end, Dover is their birthplace,” Lane said to Boston.com.

    Lane’s manhole cover will actually be the New England area’s second Ninja Turtles tribute currently underway. Earlier this year, the city of Northampton, Mass., set aside $20,000 in federal Covid stimulus funds to create four custom manhole covers to memorialize what residents say is the true birthplace of the comic.

    According to local reports, the Turtles’ founders put out the first issues of the comic from their Dover HQ before moving the operation to Northampton, where the comic took off -- leaving both cities with some claim to Ninja Turtle lore.

