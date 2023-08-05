Comedian Joe Pasquale Impales Himself in Freak Moose Antler Accident: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’
The British comedian fell on a prop during a performance, he explained
Comedian Joe Pasquale says he thought he was "going to die" after he accidentally impaled himself on a pair of moose antlers during a show.
During a recent appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Pasquale told host Kate Thornton that during a performance in Skegness, U.K. of his show, The New Normal, he tripped and narrowly avoided stabbing himself in the stomach with the prop.
"In the act I have a great big pair of moose antlers and they're huge things — they've got like these huge prongs sticking out, and the gag is I have to put them on my head and I go 'I put too much mousse on my hair,'" the comedian told Thornton.
"But at the end of the act the curtains came down and all my props are strewn all over the stage and they bring the lights down obviously," he continued. "As I'm starting to put all my props away, and I literally trip over my moose head."
- Morning Joe: GOP Is ‘Narrowing’ Base to ‘Insurrectionists, Weirdos and Freaks’ With Trump Indictment Support
- Man Who Was Attacked by Police Dog in Ohio Says He Thought He Was Going to Die
- Morning Joe Blasts Zaslav for Dropping Chris Licht: ‘I Would Die Before I Let a Magazine Article Determine’ Who to Fire
- ‘If I Stayed, I Was Going to Die’: Teen Recalls Fleeing From Michigan School Shooter
- Travelers Upset After Moose Was Euthanized When It Wandered Too Close to Connecticut Airport
Luckily, he was able to turn around and the prop only "got me in the back of the leg," Pasquale said.
"It was like Tom Cruise in the new Mission Impossible film," he said. "...Seriously, I [thought] I was going to die."
According to the comedian, he received seven stitches on his leg after the incident.
Pasquale was performing July 29 at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on the day of the incident. The BBC reported that the Embassy's theater marking officer, Brendan Bugg, was glad the incident ended the way it did.
"This is one of those things that if he fell a different way, it could have potentially been more serious," he said in an interview with BBC Radio. "I hope the incident hasn't deterred him from returning to the east coast, and particularly Skegness."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment