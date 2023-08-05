Comedian Joe Pasquale says he thought he was "going to die" after he accidentally impaled himself on a pair of moose antlers during a show.

During a recent appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Pasquale told host Kate Thornton that during a performance in Skegness, U.K. of his show, The New Normal, he tripped and narrowly avoided stabbing himself in the stomach with the prop.

"In the act I have a great big pair of moose antlers and they're huge things — they've got like these huge prongs sticking out, and the gag is I have to put them on my head and I go 'I put too much mousse on my hair,'" the comedian told Thornton.

"But at the end of the act the curtains came down and all my props are strewn all over the stage and they bring the lights down obviously," he continued. "As I'm starting to put all my props away, and I literally trip over my moose head."

Luckily, he was able to turn around and the prop only "got me in the back of the leg," Pasquale said.

Joe Pasquale attends the Good Morning Britain Health Star Awards at the Rosewood Hotel on April 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"It was like Tom Cruise in the new Mission Impossible film," he said. "...Seriously, I [thought] I was going to die."

According to the comedian, he received seven stitches on his leg after the incident.

Pasquale was performing July 29 at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on the day of the incident. The BBC reported that the Embassy's theater marking officer, Brendan Bugg, was glad the incident ended the way it did.

"This is one of those things that if he fell a different way, it could have potentially been more serious," he said in an interview with BBC Radio. "I hope the incident hasn't deterred him from returning to the east coast, and particularly Skegness."