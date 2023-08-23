Colombian Pop Star Maluma Reveals New Alter Ego: Don Juan

Maluma is evolving into a new alter ego. The Colombian megastar's Don Juan will make his debut on Friday, when Maluma releases his new album of the same name, per the Associated Press. The moniker Don Juan is a nod to his birth name, Juan Luis Londoño Arias, and the notorious fictional seducer.

Up until New Year's Eve, Maluma tapped into his former alter ego, Papi Juancho, which also served as the title of his album released in 2020.

"It was a pleasure PAPI JUANCHO...See you in 2023 DON ⭐️ JUAN!" he wrote alongside an Instagram video of him sayin goodbye to Papi Juancho.

Now, he's ready to fully embrace Don Juan.

"'Don Juan' is a part of me," said Maluma, adding that fans can expect a different sound from him this time around. "Of course, 'Don Juan' is a character that I’ve been building for the last two years ... for this whole new music era."

He shared that his forthcoming album is "very personal" and includes inspirations from his upbringing like Reggaeton, a vibe that is heard in his earlier albums. Maluma described Don Juan as "more mature."

It features collaborations with fellow international stars like Marc Anthony, J Balvin, and Rayvanny.

Don Juan will be released on Friday, Aug. 25.