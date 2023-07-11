Colleen Ballinger Didn’t Publish ‘Toxic Gossip Train’ to Streaming Platforms, Source Says

Singer and comedian Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, did not release the song from her controversial apology video, "The Toxic Gossip Train," on streaming services, a source tells The Messenger.

The track was noticed on Apple Music earlier today and Ballinger was quickly called out for trying to make money off the controversy, with some questioning her sincerity as a result.

Our source says the song was placed on streaming services without Ballinger’s "knowledge or authorization," and that her team has "taken measures to have it removed."

The source adds that Ballinger "has not issued any copyright infringement claims on videos featuring the song."

The 10-minute song addressed ongoing allegations against Ballinger of inappropriate relationships with minors and "grooming." The 36-year-old plays ukulele as she defends herself against "misinformation" and "manipulation."

Following the video, simply titled hi, Ballinger received even more backlash over insensitivity in discussing the situation.

The video went viral and currently has over 11 million views.

Meanwhile, Ballinger is facing the consequences of the fallout. The remainder of Miranda Sings tour dates have been canceled amidst the controversies.