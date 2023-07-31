Coco Lee, whose death at 48 shocked fans and loved ones, was laid to rest on Monday at a funeral held in Hong Kong.
During the afternoon, over 100 fans dressed in black and stood outside of the funeral home to pay their respects, according to the Associated Press. Many had flowers to pay tribute to the fallen performer.
At a video played at the memorial service, others in the entertainment industry commemorated Lee, who was the voice of Mulan in the Mandarin-language version of Disney's 1998 animated film.
“To friends like us, Coco was a passionate and kind friend who showed care to us. She was really a good person. That’s why we are so reluctant to accept she has left us,” actor Jackie Chan said, according to the AP, who also shared what director Ang Lee said: "We miss her very much. Coco, rest in peace."
- Michelle Yeoh, Ming-Na Wen Mourn Late ‘Mulan’ Voice Actress Coco Lee
- ‘Mulan’ Voice Actress Coco Lee Reflected on Learning to Walk Again 5 Months Before Her Death
- Chinese-American Singer-Songwriter Coco Lee Dead at 48
- Justin Timberlake Teases New Music With Coco Jones
- Silvio Berlusconi’s 33-Year-Old Partner Mourns With Family at State Funeral
Lee, a Hong Kong native, was born on Jan. 17, 1975, and emerged as an international singer-songwriter, producer, actress and dancer.
Her single "Do You Want My Love" was released in 1999 and debuted on charts in the U.S.
She released her first full-length English album, Just No Other Way, in November 1999. She performed her single "A Love Before Time" at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001. The song, which was featured in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon film, was nominated for Best Original Song that year.
Lee died on July 5 after being hospitalized following a suicide attempt. At the time, Lee's sisters announced the news on social media, sharing that the singer-songwriter "suffered from depression a few years ago."
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment