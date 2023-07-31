Coco Lee, ‘Mulan’ Voice Actress and Singer, Mourned by Fans and Family at Funeral - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Coco Lee, ‘Mulan’ Voice Actress and Singer, Mourned by Fans and Family at Funeral

Lee's funeral was held in Hong Kong and more than a 100 fans paid their respects outside the funeral home

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Coco Lee, whose death at 48 shocked fans and loved ones, was laid to rest on Monday at a funeral held in Hong Kong.

During the afternoon, over 100 fans dressed in black and stood outside of the funeral home to pay their respects, according to the Associated Press. Many had flowers to pay tribute to the fallen performer.

At a video played at the memorial service, others in the entertainment industry commemorated Lee, who was the voice of Mulan in the  Mandarin-language version of Disney's 1998 animated film.

“To friends like us, Coco was a passionate and kind friend who showed care to us. She was really a good person. That’s why we are so reluctant to accept she has left us,” actor Jackie Chan said, according to the AP, who also shared what director Ang Lee said: "We miss her very much. Coco, rest in peace."

Read More

Lee, a Hong Kong native, was born on Jan. 17, 1975, and emerged as an international singer-songwriter, producer, actress and dancer.

Her single "Do You Want My Love" was released in 1999 and debuted on charts in the U.S.

She released her first full-length English album, Just No Other Way, in November 1999. She performed her single "A Love Before Time" at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001. The song, which was featured in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon film, was nominated for Best Original Song that year.

Lee died on July 5 after being hospitalized following a suicide attempt. At the time, Lee's sisters announced the news on social media, sharing that the singer-songwriter "suffered from depression a few years ago."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.