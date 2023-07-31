Coco Lee, whose death at 48 shocked fans and loved ones, was laid to rest on Monday at a funeral held in Hong Kong.

During the afternoon, over 100 fans dressed in black and stood outside of the funeral home to pay their respects, according to the Associated Press. Many had flowers to pay tribute to the fallen performer.

At a video played at the memorial service, others in the entertainment industry commemorated Lee, who was the voice of Mulan in the Mandarin-language version of Disney's 1998 animated film.

“To friends like us, Coco was a passionate and kind friend who showed care to us. She was really a good person. That’s why we are so reluctant to accept she has left us,” actor Jackie Chan said, according to the AP, who also shared what director Ang Lee said: "We miss her very much. Coco, rest in peace."

Lee, a Hong Kong native, was born on Jan. 17, 1975, and emerged as an international singer-songwriter, producer, actress and dancer.

Her single "Do You Want My Love" was released in 1999 and debuted on charts in the U.S.

She released her first full-length English album, Just No Other Way, in November 1999. She performed her single "A Love Before Time" at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001. The song, which was featured in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon film, was nominated for Best Original Song that year.

Lee died on July 5 after being hospitalized following a suicide attempt. At the time, Lee's sisters announced the news on social media, sharing that the singer-songwriter "suffered from depression a few years ago."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.