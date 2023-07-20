The sequel to Cocaine Bear is writing itself as we speak. Apparently, the ocean is filled with sharks who could potentially be high on cocaine, thanks to the fact that there's a ton of cocaine in the ocean. These potentially high sharks will be explored in a documentary airing during Discovery's annual Shark Week, which begins July 23. In case you're struggling to find it in the schedule, it is called Cocaine Sharks. It airs Wednesday, July 26 at 10/9c. It is also not to be confused with Cocaine Shark, which is a 2023 horror movie about sharks that are actually not on cocaine.

In the fictional horror movie Cocaine Shark, the sharks are held in a secret lab where they are used to create a new highly addictive drug. After an explosion and leak at the lab, an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks and other creatures are set loose on the world. In the nonfiction documentary Cocaine Sharks, heavy metal marine biologist Tom "The Blowfish" Hird explores whether or not sharks are feasting on all the cocaine in the ocean.

'Cocaine Sharks.' Discovery Channel

So why is the ocean full of cocaine? Because it's a convenient place to dump massive hauls of the illegal drug, whether to smuggle it or to evade law enforcement while attempting to smuggle it. According to Live Science, the U.S. Coast Guard seized over 14,100 pounds of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean in June alone. The doc focuses on the Florida Keys, where rumors abound about sharks under the influence, and follows Hird and environmental scientist Tracy Fanara as they conduct experiments to find out if sharks will eat cocaine and if it affects them in the way you might expect it to.

Beyond the clickbait title, Hird told Live Science that Cocaine Sharks is about the ways that chemicals and drugs enter waterways and oceans and disrupt delicate ecosystems. But don't worry — it's also about sharks on cocaine.

Cocaine Sharks premieres Wednesday, July 26 at 10/9c on Discovery Channel. Cocaine Shark can be watched for free on Tubi.