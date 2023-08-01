Cleveland continues to rock. Last year, the city of declared August 13th "Machine Gun Kelly Day" and is set to keep the tradition going.

Shortly after getting the honor, musician Machine Gun Kelly packed FirstEnergy Stadium with 50,000 fans, becoming the first and only Ohio native to sell out the stadium, and even ziplined over the crowd.

A year later, Kelly's hometown is gearing up for its annual "celebration of unity, compassion, and community spirit," a press release reads. "The event will take place at Mall B in downtown Cleveland, featuring a variety of engaging activities, interactive exhibits, and charitable initiatives."

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said he is "honored to provide my heartfelt endorsement and support for MGK Day, a truly remarkable charity event that promises to leave an incredible mark on our city. This event not only showcases the incredible talent of Machine Gun Kelly, a homegrown artist who has achieved global recognition, but it also embodies the spirit of unity, community engagement, and philanthropy."

This year's event takes place on Sunday, August 13, and boasts a variety of food trucks, vendors, beer gardens, immersive experiences, and local artists and brands.

"MGK Day is not merely a celebration of an exceptional artist; it's a celebration of the values we hold dear - compassion, community, and making a positive impact," added Committee Organizer Kumar Arora. "As we come together on this special day, we forge connections and friendships that embody the true spirit of Cleveland."