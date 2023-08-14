Clarence Avant, Veteran Music Exec Known as ‘The Black Godfather,’ Dead at 92

Clarence Avant, a veteran entertainment executive whose distinguished and pioneering career in the worlds of music and film earned him the nickname "The Black Godfather," has died at the age of 92.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant," read a statement released by his children, Nicole and Alex, and son-in-law, Ted Sarandos. "Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as 'The Black Godfather' in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was 92."

Various celebrities reacted to the news, including Bill Clinton, a personal friend. "Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Clarence Avant, whose legendary career brought artists and their music to millions of people," he wrote on social media. "He also used his success to open doors of opportunity to new generations of entrepreneurs and promoters. He was skillful, savvy, warm, and wise. It was impossible to spend time with him and not come away feeling more positive and wanting to follow his example."

"RIP to The Black Godfather Clarence Avant, thank you for all the wisdom you’ve shared and the path you paved for artists like myself," T.I. wrote on X.

Born in North Carolina in 1931, Avant got his start in the music business in the '50s, working as a manager at Teddy P's, a lounge in Newark, New Jersey, managed by the promoter Teddy Powell. Mentored by Louis Armstrong manager Joe Glaser, he soon began managing an illustrious roster of clients, including singer Sarah Vaughan, trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, organist Jimmy Smith, and producers Tom Wilson and Creed Taylor.

In 1962, he founded his own company, Avant Garde Enterprises, and in 1967, he engineered the founding of Venture Records, which teamed former Motown songwriter-producer William "Mickey" Stevenson with MGM Records. A milestone in the music industry, the company is considered the first joint venture between an African American artist and a major record label. Shortly afterward, he helped songwriter-producer Al Bell sell Stax Records.

In 1969, he launched Sussex Records, which scored hits for artists including Bill Withers, Dennis Coffey and Gallery, and in 1971, he launched Los Angeles' first African American–owned radio station. In 1973, he executive-produced Save the Children, which documented an all-star soul concert. In the mid-1970s, he founded Tabu Records, signing Kool & the Gang and recruiting future Grammy-winning songwriter-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Clarence Avant was a leader in the music industry for more than 60 years. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Avant went on to help promote Michael Jackson's Bad tour, and in 1993, he was named Chairman of the Board of Motown Records. He also served as an advisor to Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama.

Avant received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. In 2021, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"He's a teacher; he's a master communicator; he's the perfect marriage between street sense and common sense," said Lionel Richie when presenting Avant with the Rock Hall's Ahmet Ertegun Award. "And what he did for us — and when I say 'us,' I mean the sons and daughters of the Afro-American community — he was the one that brought us to some understanding of what the music business was all about."

A 2019 documentary, The Black Godfather, documented Avant's career. In 2021, Avant's wife, Jacqueline was shot and killed in a shocking home invasion.

"He's the perennial godfather of our business," Quincy Jones once said of Avant. "Everyone in this business has been by Clarence's desk, if they're smart."

Speaking to Variety in 2016, Avant said, "People ask me, 'How did you do all this?' How the f--- do I know? I just do things. I just like to take shots."