Claire Danes Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Husband Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are now parents of three!

The couple welcomed a baby girl, their rep confirmed to The Messenger on Tuesday.

About a month ahead of their baby girl's birth, the Homeland actress told People magazine she was feeling "very knocked up" while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her new Max miniseries Full Circle at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The My So Called Life alum confirmed she and her husband were expecting the newest addition to their family in January, debuting her baby bump at the Golden Globes that same month. While speaking to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez on the Globes carpet, Danes told the longtime host that baby No. 3 was "not intentional."

She and Dancy – who tied the knot in September 2009 after meeting on the set of their 2007 film Evening – are also parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, born December 2012, and Rowan Dancy, born August 2018.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, the Fleishman Is in Trouble star shared her sons' "less than thrilled" reactions to the baby news, telling host Jimmy Fallon that Cyrus, 10, "was sort of resigned to it … But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake. He was categorically opposed to the idea."

She continued: "He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich, because that dude does not shut up. He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.' So no, he was less than thrilled."