Claire Danes is opening up about passing on starring as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the iconic 1997 film, Titanic, even though there was apparently "strong interest" in her playing the part.

"I'd just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot Titanic, and I just didn't have it in me," the Homeland actress told host Dax Shepard during a recent appearance on his Armchair Expert podcast, referencing her and Leonardo DiCaprio's movie Romeo + Juliet.

Noting that she and DiCaprio shared a manager at the time, the Emmy Award-winning actress went on to tell the Parenthood alum that they both were hesitant to take on the film's leading roles.

"I could see he wasn't sure, but he was like, 'F--- it, I gotta do this thing,'" Danes recounted. "And I looked down on him, going, I totally understand why you are doing it. And I'm not ready for that. And I think I really wasn't ready for it."

Titanic (1997)Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Merie Weismiller Wallace/Paramount

Kate Winslet eventually landed the role of Rose, and her performance in the award-winning film skyrocketed her to A-list fame along with the Gatsby actor.

Recalling the next film DiCaprio starred in after Titanic, Danes continued: "I remember after that movie came out and he just went into another stratosphere. I went to the premiere of The Man in the Iron Mask and when he walked into the room the floor fell in his direction. Everybody in the room went toward him. It was a little scary. I think I may have sensed I was courting that. And I just couldn't do it. I didn't want it."

Though the My So-Called Life alum could've starred in one of the biggest blockbuster films of all time, Danes maintained that she has "zero regret" about passing on the part.

"I was just really clear about it," she added. "I wasn't conflicted. I wasn't."