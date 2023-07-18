Warning: This post contains spoilers for Claim to Fame Season 2, Episode 4, "Flirting With Disaster."

Another celebrity relative has been revealed on Claim to Fame, and this time, it's Shayne's father, Eddie Murphy. On Monday night's episode, Shayne Murphy found herself as the guessee when her flirty friend Cole was elected into the guess-off.

Shayne Murphy from "Claim to Fame." ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Shayne seemed to know she might be on the chopping block this time around and tried to steer others in the direction of fellow contestant Karsyn — whose celebrity relative was Jeff Gordon, she suggested — but it was to no avail. In the end, Cole wasn't fully convinced of Karsyn's relative's identity but felt 100% confident in calling out Shayne's claim to fame. Her exit follows those of Carly (Tom Hanks' niece), Travis (Neil deGrasse Tyson's son) and Jada Star aka Jane (Dolly Parton's niece).

The Messenger caught up with Shayne to discuss her strategy, how she felt about being called out by Cole and how her celebrity relative, Eddie Murphy, reacted to her joining Claim to Fame.

On attempting to fly under the radar at first …

Shayne Murphy: I wasn't trying to appear any sort of way. I think that I was definitely going into it trying to fly under the radar just because Eddie Murphy is such a big celebrity… I just knew it was only going to be a matter of time before people figured me out. So I was hoping that I could conceal my bottle clue for as long as possible and just not make waves in the house. I was trying to just get to know everybody and chill and just fly under the radar and just not cause a stir. Because I feel like watching a bunch of competition shows, the people who usually go into the house and do a lot in the beginning are usually the first people that get called out. So I was like I'm just chill and getting to know people in the beginning. But yeah, I think Travis just is not a person that I connected with initially. So I think he was like, "Let me figure out Shayne."

On watching Jada Star, aka Jane, participate in discovering her Murphy identity…

Murphy: I think I knew that in the house. Especially because, as we saw on the last episode, there was that moment where Monay and I are speaking to her, and she is letting us know that she is a little paranoid that Monay pulled her clue. And she had said, "Yeah, because of the thing that happened with Shayne." So it wasn't news to me that she had helped him.

On when she began teaming up with Monay…

Murphy: Oh, that's what's funny. I feel like obviously they have that clip of Travis saying that I'm not sharing any information with anyone. But in that same episode, you see me speaking with Monay, Olivia, Gabriel and I think maybe Karsyn. And then I shared that I thought it was Neil deGrasse Tyson — even though it was saying his name wrong — but I had shared that then. So I think it's all just a matter of perspective. To Travis, I might not have been talking to people. But if you ask other people,that wasn't necessarily the case. And yeah, me and Monay, since we were roommates, I think we sort of connected very early on because we slept right across from each other. So yeah, it sort of set up that alliance early on.

On her reaction to Cole being the one to call her out…

Murphy: Oh, I think obviously, I was upset at how things unfolded at the time, but it's a game. And I think Cole had to do what he had to do for his game. I can't be too mad at that. I think if a lot of other people were in that same exact situation, they would have done the same thing. So there's no hard feelings for anything that happened in that house. We're playing a game where the goal is to deceive and win money. You just can't really hang onto that.

On keeping up with castmates after filming…

Murphy: Yeah, there's really no hard feelings. All my classmates, we're all in a group chat, so everyone's sort of in touch. And Monay and I still have a very good relationship.

On when her celebrity relative's name started coming up…

Murphy: The first night. I literally did not have — the one night I slept comfortably was the night I had immunity — but other than that, I was stressed out the entire time I was there.

On how her father, Eddie Murphy, reacted to her decision to join 'Claim to Fame'...

Murphy: I didn't know for sure if I was coming. I'm a very indecisive person. So I didn't commit to coming until maybe two days before, and then that's when I let him know. So we didn't really get to talk about it much. I'm sure he was definitely surprised, but he's also just very supportive of everything that I do. And just very trusting that like, I'm not gonna get on TV and embarrass him.

On whether her father gave her any advice on how to play the game...

Murphy: No, I think because this is a competition show and I've grown up on The Challenge and Big Brother and shows like that, I was not thinking about getting advice from anyone else. I kind of went into it sort of having my own game plan and knowing what I was going to do.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.