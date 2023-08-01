Warning: The following contains spoilers for Claim to Fame Season 2, Episode 6, "Good Cop Bad Cop."

Another contestant has packed their bags on Claim to Fame. On Monday night's episode, Olivia was voted in as the guesser of the day, and unfortunately, she wasn't correct in her guess that Karsyn's celebrity relative was NASCAR's Jeff Gordon.

Olivia played a strong game throughout the season and had a solid chance of keeping her celebrity relative's identity a secret up until the very end and winning the cash prize. Even Karsyn admitted the entire cast was completely taken aback by the reveal that Olivia was Jenny McCarthy's niece and not a relative of Carrot Top, as they'd previously suspected due to her red hair.

To continue our series of Claim to Fame interviews (after speaking with Carly, Travis, Jada aka "Jane," Shayne and Cole), The Messenger caught up with Olivia Aquilina to discuss her decision to target Karsyn instead of Hugo — whose identity she was truly sure of — as well as whether she thought she might win and exactly what's going on in that Claim to Fame group chat we keep hearing about.

On whether the clue wall had any Jenny McCarthy-related clues…

Olivia Aquilina: Honestly, all I could tell were the bunnies that were related to Jenny. I don't really know anything else. I'm sure there's a lot more on the wall, but that's all I got.

On Gabriel trouncing everyone in the interrogation challenge…

Aquilina: I think Gabriel is like a super strong player, and I think he's a really big people person. So I think it makes sense to be able to read people. He's a great guy, so it makes sense that he'd be able to tell if people are lying or not. I think I didn't do well because even of celebrities that we thought people were related to, I didn't even know if the questions people were asking that were pertaining to them were true or false anyway. So that's probably why I didn't do too well.

On people thinking she was related to Carrot Top…

Aquilina: I loved it. I mean, personally, I have naturally red hair, but I've been wanting to dye it. But when I found out I was going on the show, I didn't because I was hoping my red hair might lead to people believing I was related to redhead celebrities, and that totally worked. So I was pretty happy that that concept really came into play.

Olivia on 'Claim to Fame.' ABC/John Fleenor

On whether she might've won if she hadn't been in the guess-off...

Aquilina: Yeah, I definitely think I would have gotten far. I think I did a really good job just laying low and not being on people's radar.

On why she chose to target Karsyn instead of Hugo…

Aquilina: I just felt like I couldn't have picked Hugo. I mean, I definitely was more certain about Hugo, but I felt like Hugo was the only person in the house who was really sharing information with me. So I thought I felt like the only thing I could do for him was at least not pick him since he had done so much for me. Also, if he got out, I feel like my game would have kind of stopped there anyways. So I was like, "Well, if I'm wrong, I'll just get out. It's OK."

On Chris' manipulative gameplay strategy…

Aquilina: I did think like there were so many moments where I was asking Chris questions, and I felt like he wasn't giving a true answer. I'm not a confrontational person. I kind of just give people the benefit of the doubt, but I wish I would have been like, "Hey, I feel like you're not telling the truth." At least saying that, I think, would have been good. But besides that, yeah he played a great game.

On how her aunt Jenny McCarthy reacted to her going on the show…

Aquilina: She was just like, "Yeah, go for it." I mean, I didn't really ask for any advice, to be honest. It's kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I feel like it's one of those things that if you get the opportunity, take it.

On what the castmates talk about in their ongoing group chat…

Aquilina: We have a group chat. It's really cute. I feel like it's just honestly like a lot of us talking about what we're doing on our day to day, people giving random bits of advice — whether it's related to the show or not. It feels like a group of old college friends talking, which is really cute.

Claim to Fame airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.