Warning: The following contains spoilers for Claim to Fame Season 2, Episode 8, "Defections, Connections and Total Perplexion."

For a very large part of Claim to Fame Season 2, J.R. had everyone fooled. Due to his stature, his initial fib about the occupation of his celebrity relative was convincing enough — to the point that almost every question he faced in the interrogation room challenge was about which NBA team his claim to fame played for.

Unfortunately for J.R., though, there was someone else in the house who kept their famous family member's name even more secret when J.R. was voted into the guess-off.

J.R. targeted Chris, who has also fooled several others this season, and incorrectly guessed that he was related to Billy Idol, thus exposing J.R.'s own celebrity relative. Turns out, J.R. is actually Robert Stafford, aka Robert Sleepy, and his brother is the one and only rapper Lil Nas X, also known as Montero Lamar Hill.

Several clues throughout the season pointed to Lil Nas X's identity, including images of a pacifier, J.R.'s story about a concert, and, of course, the clue Gabriel received which pointed to a "Bold artist who wrote 'Old Town Road.'"

Before being sent home, J.R. and the rest of the cast watched a video recording from Lil Nas X in which he joked that Robert is his "annoying big brother," before adding, "I'm thankful for all the support you give me and all the love you've shown throughout my life."

For his part, Robert went on to praise his famous brother for what he's taught him. "He's opened my eyes so much to the LGBTQ community," Sleepy said. "He taught me just be yourself no matter what anybody thinks about you."

Check out our exit interviews with fellow Claim to Fame Season 2 contestants Carly, Travis, Jada aka Jane, Shayne, Cole, Olivia and Hugo.

Claim to Fame's two-part finale will air Monday, Aug. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.