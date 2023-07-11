Warning: The following post contains mild spoilers for Claim to Fame Season 2, Episode 3, "Head Shots and Thick Plots."

Another Monday night is here, which means another contestant from Claim to Fame has gone home after their celebrity relative was revealed. This time, it's Jada Star, who went by "Jane" on the show and is the niece of music legend and beloved philanthropist Dolly Parton.

Throughout the first three episodes of Claim to Fame, Star appeared to be a formidable player who managed to gain access to clues that other contestants only got by winning the daily challenges and seemed to have a solid read on who her competitors were related to. She was also masterminding the social game that saw Tom Hanks' niece Carly Reeves and Neil deGrasse Tyson's son Travis Tyson sent home before her.

However, when Star found herself in the hot seat of the guess-off at the end of Episode 3, she incorrectly guessed that Chris was related to Elvis Presley, which meant she had to leave the show.

The Messenger caught up with Claim to Fame's Jada Star to talk about what she regrets most about her gameplay strategy and the advice she received from her famous Aunt Dolly.

On deciding to go by 'Jane' in 'Claim to Fame'…

Jada Star: Part of it was because I worked at Dollywood for nine years in the family show, and a lot of people come through there. Not that I think I'm famous or anything at all, but there were a good amount of people in the world that had come to Dollywood and maybe would recognize that name [Jada Star]. And I didn't want to spoil anyone's fun so that was part of it. The other part was that I wanted to have a little nod to my dad and the Anderson side of my family, and I have an aunt Jane, and I just love that name. And I love the Lou Reed song "Sweet Jane," and that's why.

On why she thought Chris was related to Elvis Presley…

Star: It had a lot to do with his eyes. It had a lot to do with his sense of humor. And the way he talked about just family. I have the king crown on the wall, of course – that was a big one. And then just looking at that clue. I wasn't even sure I'd get a chance to see that clue. So when I did get to see it, I had very little time to try to decipher it, and, man, was I off.

On Travis Tyson's revelation that contestants don't have access to a cell phone or technology during filming of 'Claim to Fame'...

Star: It's so disorienting. It feels like the most bizarro summer camp situation you've ever been put into… I also don't want it to sound like we were tortured and mistreated and like we didn't know what was up or down – we didn't know up or down, but we were absolutely having a good time together. But we were very disoriented about stuff as a result. I look back on things now… and I'm screaming laughing at myself and all of us for stuff that we thought because we had no other points of reference to look at. We really take for granted, I think, our instant access to information now.

On whether she thinks anyone had figured out her celebrity relative was Dolly Parton before it was revealed…

Star: I definitely do. I think they had me figured out after the Travis situation after I had made the mistake of helping him solve a clue that was my roommate's clue. It kind of turned both my roommates against me. Oh, and it felt so bad. I felt so bad. But I was trying to play a game – everybody please understand I was trying to play. I'm bad at it. Karma got me – I deserve what happened, just for not thinking more clearly about a strategy. I really got in my feelings.

After Travis left, I was just like… I didn't expect this to be as hard as it was. At that point, I'll be honest with you. I wasn't 100% sure about Chris [and the identity of his celebrity relative]. I had someone [figured out] for two people. I was 100% sure of that [but] I couldn't do it. So I went up with a clue [for Chris]. I was like, okay, at least I tried to solve a clue. You know, when I played a game, I wanted to make sure I did that at some point, and I know I'm very possibly wrong, but maybe if I'm wrong, good. I won't send another person I like home, which it just seemed to work out that way.

On how she'd play the game differently if given a second chance…

Star: I have two different things I've been playing over in my head. One is that when Travis brought me that clue, I would have not at all motioned that I knew anything about it. I would have been like, "Oh drag, I don't know, that's crazy." Also, I think in another universe, there's a me that said, "Hey, Travis, this is cool. Why don't we team up?" I should have done that. It's not because I didn't like him. It's because I thought that I was going to have to just depend on myself to play that game. I learned that I should not have done that. I tend to want to do everything myself. Of course, a lot of us do that. And I was like no, I got this. And in reality, I have people in my life that I'm so grateful and happy for. I have a little family. And that house was my family, but I was trying to win money against them. It was very complicated. It was hard.

'Jane' aka Jada Star and Travis Tyson on 'Claim to Fame.' ABC/John Fleenor

'Jane' aka Jada Star on 'Claim to Fame.' ABC/John Fleenor

On deciding to do the show to honor her aunt, Dolly Parton…

Star: I want to credit "X" [aka M Lamar] from the first season for putting that fire in me for sure to realize, "Oh my gosh, I can do this on like a huge platform. That would be amazing." Because when X talked about his sister, I just lost it. I saw how genuine that was, how genuine that love was in pride and how much he cared about her. And I was like, "Oh my gosh, I want to do that. That's something I can do." Because what a great opportunity, right? No one gets those opportunities. So I just wanted people to know that. I know people already know that, but she's the reason I am anything. She's the reason I want to be a good person and I want to be good to people. And I'm so proud of my family, and I want to share our stories with people. There are strangers that see us as their family because they don't have a family that cares about them. And those strangers are my family and her family and all of us. So I just wanted people to feel welcome and safe with us and with me … For Travis, I love him so much.

On the advice she received from Dolly Parton before filming 'Claim to Fame'…

Star: She knows that I am such a just soft, soft person. Emotionally, I'm just such a crier. I also … I apologize. America. I know I'm crying a lot. It's so annoying. It annoys me. I wish I couldn't do it. I see that I'm doing it. I wish I could not. They just come out. I cry when I'm excited or happy or sad or bored or, I don't know, it's Tuesday. I just – I cry a lot. So if I'd stayed longer in the house, I think I would have just probably sailed out on a river of tears. But her advice to me was, "Just be yourself." She said, "Don't worry about trying to be something different." She said, "Why don't you show everybody who you really are?"

And the only time I went against who I really was -- which was not holding on to that secret better for Travis in order to try to last longer than the house -- it got me. And that's that's the lesson right? Like, even when there's stuff on the line, each of us has our own little way we need to be, and for me … the minute I stepped out of that, karma loves to get me immediately… She's like "No, ma'am." And that happens to me.

I don't regret trying to play the game by any means. Everybody had to try. But at the same time, I hope people take lessons from that, like you need other people even in those situations. And I have them all now. They're my family. They're my friends. And I love every single one of them so much. And I can't wait to see what happens now. I'm excited. Now I get to relax. I get to watch the rest of the season with everybody else and root for my friends.

