Monday night's latest episode of Claim to Fame saw a house favorite go home with a very emotional goodbye speech prepared. Hugo Wentzel, whose grandfather is former President Jimmy Carter, found himself in the guess-off and became the second contestant to incorrectly identify the celebrity relative of Chris, thus resulting in Hugo's own elimination from the TV reality competition series.

All season, Hugo Wentzel has been one of the beating hearts of the show. His identity was crystal clear for quite a few episodes before his elimination – despite his efforts to convince folks that his relative was an athlete or perhaps even an astronaut, the clues pointed to his presidential grandparentage early on – but he was so beloved by other castmates that it took an incorrect guess-off to send him home.

While saying goodbye to his newfound friends on the show, Wentzel said of Carter, "He's an amazing grandpa, honestly. I love him so much. I call him 'Papa.' He led America and my family very well. I stand for everything he stands for. He believes in equality for everyone, regardless of race, class, gender, anything. He's just an amazing person. I aspire to be like him one day."

Wentzel continued, "I also want to say that he's recently been put into hospice because he has been very sick. It's really sad," before delivering a message directly to his grandfather: "I love you so much Papa. You are amazing. And I will do everything I can to keep your legacy alive. Lead with love is all I have to say."

The Messenger caught up with Hugo to talk about his experience on the show and that emotional exit speech about his "Papa" that brought everyone to tears.

On the importance of paying tribute to his 'Papa' and his legacy during his emotional exit speech…

Hugo Wentzel: At that point during the show, I kind of felt like that was the pinnacle of my experience. I thought that I might be going home that night because of the circumstances. So I fully prepared to give a speech, and I kind of wanted to make that my special ode and tribute to him to do what I could for him just on a wider scale, which I felt really happy about.

On how early everyone figured out his celebrity relative…

Wentzel: I think people knew me like the second day. After the show wrapped, we had a big group chat – now we have one with both seasons, actually – but we had a big group chat and literally everyone was like, "Yeah, we knew you from the first day, but like we just liked you and we wanted to keep you around," and I just liked everyone else. So I kind of felt like Louise Biles from Season 1, who's awesome. I felt like I was exposed pretty early – I think mostly by Mama Jada. Actually, I love Mama Jada so much; I talk to her a lot, she's the best. But I feel like I was exposed by her, and then over time, people got more and more sure. But I feel like Jimmy Carter was a name from absolutely day one.

On trying to fool the others with his two truths and a lie and the interrogation room game answers…

Wentzel: I want to mention that during my interrogation, I feel like they were onto me, obviously, because the first question was like, "President in the last eight years?" And I'm like, "Okay, they think I'm [related to] Trump or Jimmy Carter – like Trump would be insane, that's so funny." And then after that was like that peanut farm [clue], all that stuff… But I did want to say his real age just as a tribute to him during that, and I'm glad they showed that because I wanted to respect him because of how old he is right now. I love him. So I did say "98," even if it made it more obvious who he was because I love him.

Hugo on 'Claim to Fame' Season 2. ABC/John Fleenor

On deciding to target Chris even when he wasn't sure of his identity…

Wentzel: I didn't want to target, specifically, J.R. because that was like my brother. That's my twin. We call each other "twins." We also had a secret handshake the entire time. We would do a handshake all the time. I would just stay up all night talking to J.R., Gabriel, everyone – I was just like, they are my real friends and I know how bad J.R. wanted to win. Also, J.R. and Gabriel protected me multiple times on the show – if people had known me, like in the Cole guessing Shayne situation, if they had voted me to guess, it would have been crazy, so they were protecting me and stuff. Then later when Gabriel's like, "We should say Hugo and get Olivia to guess first, and we'll figure it out later," I just felt like I felt the love for real, and I didn't want to guess my friend who I cared about. I knew that Chris was really gunning for me hard, and if I guessed Chris right, I could have made it longer. So yeah, I just landed on Chris at that point. But also I love Chris.

On how his family reacted to his decision to do the show…

Wentzel: I told my family in Plains, Georgia, that I was going on, and everyone thought it was funny, and they were excited to watch. And I told my Papa, and he showed me some support. He was excited.

On the experience of making friends on the show while concealing celebrity relatives at the same time…

Wentzel: A big part of our chat now is just kind of like joking about each other's celebrity relatives. I can't expose too much, but people will Facetime other celebrity relatives, just like, "This is the best day of my life, I'm so excited." People will just joke about like, I can say Dolly Parton, I'll throw up a Dollywood sign in the chat, just like funny stuff. But during my life I never really led with Jimmy Carter being my grandpa. I'd always led with myself because I'm proud of my own achievements and stuff. So during my whole life, it's kind of been natural not to talk about them. Even my friends at school, I didn't tell them for like two years because I want to be my own person instead of having this celebrity relative being a part of my personality, if that makes sense. But I am extremely proud of him. And so it was kind of natural for me. And I think it was great. It was amazing.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.