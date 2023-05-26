‘Citadel’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Citadel, Prime Video's lavish spy thriller series, wrapped up its six-episode first season with the kind of twist that makes fans want to immediately hit play on Season 2. Fortunately, Prime Video has already renewed Citadel for a second season and then some, with international spinoffs in the works as well.

Here's everything we know so far about Citadel Season 2, including possible premiere date, cast, and spinoffs.

'Citadel' Season 2 release date

TLDR: Prime Video hasn't set a premiere date for Season 2, and it might take a while to return.

THE DETAILS: Citadel was announced in 2018 and didn't come out until 2023. We don't expect Season 2 to take that long, but we'd be surprised if it comes out in 2024.

Part of why we don't expect Season 2 in 2024 is because the finale featured a teaser for an Italian spinoff called Citadel: Diana (more on that later) that is coming in 2024. And there's another local spinoff in the works. So there will be an abundance of Citadel content, which makes Season 2 less urgent.

Amazon renewed Citadel for Season 2 in March 2023, about six weeks before Season 1 premiered. Showrunner David Weil will return, and executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo are expected to direct multiple episodes, after directing none in Season 1.

'Citadel' Season 2 cast

TLDR: The cast has not been officially announced, but we expect everyone to return.

THE DETAILS: All the major characters survived the Season 1 finale, so more than likely Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and the rest of the cast will return for Season 2.

Main cast list

Richard Madden as Mason Kane, a hard-edged spy who used to work for the international non-governmental espionage agency Citadel before it fell.

as Mason Kane, a hard-edged spy who used to work for the international non-governmental espionage agency Citadel before it fell. Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, a brilliant Citadel agent and Mason's former partner and wife.

as Nadia Sinh, a brilliant Citadel agent and Mason's former partner and wife. Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Mason and Nadia's Citadel handler.

as Bernard Orlick, Mason and Nadia's Citadel handler. Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, the British defense minister and the secret leader of Manticore, the clandestine organization that wiped out Citadel eight years ago.

as Dahlia Archer, the British defense minister and the secret leader of Manticore, the clandestine organization that wiped out Citadel eight years ago. Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy/Celeste Graham, a former Citadel agent (unbeknownst to her, because she had her memory wiped) and Mason's current wife.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Citadel.' (Jonathan Prime/Prime Video)

'Citadel' Season 2 plot

TLDR: Season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of Mason's revelation.

THE DETAILS: No plot details of Season 2 are available at this point. Season 1 ended with Mason Kane getting his memory back. For all of Season 1, he had been operating with no memory of his life as a Citadel agent, which meant he did not know the identity of the agent who betrayed Citadel and led to its downfall. In the final moments of the season, he remembered he was the one responsible.

Eight years prior, he was disillusioned with Citadel, the high-minded "force for good in the world" independent spy agency. He went to talk to Dahlia Archer, Citadel's most vocal and formidable detractor. It turns out Archer is his long-lost mother, and she wants to destroy Citadel because they killed Mason's father and hundreds of other innocent people in a botched bombing and covered it up. Mason gave her the names of all of Citadel's agents, and she had them wiped out.

After getting injected with memory-regaining-serum by fellow Citadel agent Carter Spence (Osy Ikhile), Mason remembered all of that, plus his relationship with Nadia (they have a child together); everything that happened with Celeste, Nadia's best friend and an agent who got in too deep, before she became his wife; and all the pain and trauma that happened in his childhood that shaped him into the man he is now. There's a lot of stuff he's going to have to deal with in Season 2.

'Citadel' Season 2 trailer

THE DETAILS: There's no trailer yet, but it will be here when it's ready.

'Citadel' spinoffs

TLDR: There are local-language Citadel spinoffs in the works in Italy and India.

THE DETAILS: Prime Video and the Russo Brothers' ambitious vision for Citadel is that it becomes a global franchise with numerous local spinoffs set in Citadel outposts all over the world. Two of those spinoffs are already happening.

The first is the Italian edition, Citadel: Diana, which Prime Video formally introduced with a teaser at the end of Citadel Season 1. It stars The Undoing actress Matilda De Angelis, who has a striking asymmetrical hairstyle in the teaser. The spinoff is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and written by Alessandro Fabbri. It's an Italian production, with Amazon and the Russo Brothers' company ABGO working with Italian company Cattleya on the local production. The teaser is light on plot details, but it's heavy on action. The series is coming in 2024.

A first look at Matilda De Angelis in "Citadel: Diana."

The second is an as-yet-untitled Indian edition, which began filming in January, according to Deadline. Created by directing duo Raj & DK, creators of Prime Video's top Indian series The Family Man, the Hindi-language Citadel iteration stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A premiere date has not been set.

How much did 'Citadel' cost to make?

TLDR: 'Citadel' Season 1 cost over $250 million gross, making it the second-most expensive TV series of all time.

THE DETAILS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Citadel Season 1 was originally set up with a $160 million budget — expensive, but not historically so. But then creative differences between the Russos and co-creators Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec led to Appelbaum and Nemec leaving the project and extensive reshoots that added $75 million to the budget. Citadel was basically filmed twice. Plus there were Covid-related expenses that weren't initially accounted for that drove the budget up. Sources close to the project told THR that it cost over $250 million altogether, which makes it the second-most expensive season of television ever made. Only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — another Amazon production — cost more. Season 1 of that special effects extravaganza cost an unprecedented $465 million.

Season 2 will still be expensive, but not as expensive as Season 1. Deadline reports that Season 2, which is moving production to California for lucrative tax credits, has projected $119 million in "qualified expenditures," and will be eligible for $25 million in tax credits. If Season 2 has six episodes like Season 1, that will work out to a little less than $20 million per episode.

Where to watch 'Citadel'

THE DETAILS: Citadel is available to stream on Prime Video. Spinoffs and future seasons will also be Prime Video exclusives.