    Cindy Crawford’s Modeling Advice to Daughter Kaia Gerber: ‘Be Prepared’

    "I do have some insider insight," the supermodel told The Messenger of giving her daughter modeling advice.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson and Lanae Brody
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Cindy Crawford has wise words for her daughter Kaia Gerber, who is following in her supermodel mom's footsteps.

    At the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers event, Crawford opened up to The Messenger about the advice she gives the 21-year-old model and actress.

    "Mostly I share [with her to] be on time and be prepared," said Crawford.

    She added of her daughter, "If she's trying just to decide how to navigate that world [of modeling], I do have some insider insight. Even though the business has changed a lot."

    Crawford also shared her thoughts on Kaia and son Presley Gerber taking after her when it comes to their careers.

    "I don't care so much that they're following in my footsteps. Obviously, I want my kids to be happy and do work that they like and that kind of thing," she told The Messenger. "As long as they're happy, great."

    Cindy Crawford and Courtney Sixx
    Being on time is a piece of advice Crawford has consistently given Kaia.

    When asked during an interview with Elle about what words of wisdom her mother gave her, Kaia said, "Be on time. Take the time to learn people's names, and be nice to everyone. If you're not grateful and happy to be there, there's someone who would be. Even when I was really tired, or wanted to go home, or felt lonely, I would remind myself how lucky I was."

    She added, "Another thing she told me is, 'I wish I had written more down,' because you think you're going to remember these amazing moments forever, and one day, it's hard to even know what shoot that was, where it happened, and when. And so I wrote it down; I journaled."

    While at the event, Crawford told The Messenger her reason for supporting the Best Buddies organization, which aims to help "people with intellectual and developmental disabilities," per its website.

    "Being a mother is hard enough," said Crawford. "Being a mom of a child that has special needs in some ways is extra challenging and isolating. So I just love today. I think what Best Buddies is all about is just inclusivity and finding ways that as humans, we're all more alike than we are different."

