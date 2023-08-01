Cindy Crawford Recreates Pepsi Ad in Video for Viral ‘One Margarita’ TikTok Song - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Cindy Crawford Recreates Pepsi Ad in Video for Viral ‘One Margarita’ TikTok Song

That Chick Angel went viral on TikTok with the rap earlier this year, after she was inspired by a video of a woman preaching about abstinence

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cindy Crawford recreates her 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad in the music video for That Chick Angel’s “One Margarita (Saucy Remix)”Pepsi; That Chick Angel/Youtube

Cindy Crawford ended up on the floor while channeling her iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.

The supermodel promoted husband Rande Gerber's Casamigos tequila brand as she made a hilarious cameo in the music video for That Chick Angel's NSFW "One Margarita (Saucy Remix)."

In the Jake Wilson-helmed video, Crawford steps out of a classic muscle car in front of the Los Angeles flamenco club El Cid, mirroring the shot of her arriving at a roadside gas station for an ice cold Pepsi 30 years ago.

But in this take, she walks right up to the bar and orders a margarita with Casamigos (co-owned by George Clooney).

Read More

After a thirst-quenching sip, Angel bumps Crawford out of frame and tells the bartender to "gimme a 'rita" before launching into the track.

Crawford gets back up like a true catwalk queen by the end of the video, but wisely cuts herself off before her fourth margarita.

Angel went viral on TikTok with the rap earlier this year, after she was inspired by a video of a woman preaching about abstinence at Louisiana State University.

Produced by Wilson and London Alley's Luke Anderson, the video also features Saucy Santana, Casa Di, Steve Terrell and Psyiconic.

Crawford previously returned to the original location from her Pepsi ad for a campaign to benefit the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where her brother was treated for leukemia.

That Chick Angel's "One Margarita (Saucy Remix)" is now available for streaming and download.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.