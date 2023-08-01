Cindy Crawford Recreates Pepsi Ad in Video for Viral ‘One Margarita’ TikTok Song

Cindy Crawford ended up on the floor while channeling her iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.

The supermodel promoted husband Rande Gerber's Casamigos tequila brand as she made a hilarious cameo in the music video for That Chick Angel's NSFW "One Margarita (Saucy Remix)."

In the Jake Wilson-helmed video, Crawford steps out of a classic muscle car in front of the Los Angeles flamenco club El Cid, mirroring the shot of her arriving at a roadside gas station for an ice cold Pepsi 30 years ago.

But in this take, she walks right up to the bar and orders a margarita with Casamigos (co-owned by George Clooney).

After a thirst-quenching sip, Angel bumps Crawford out of frame and tells the bartender to "gimme a 'rita" before launching into the track.

Crawford gets back up like a true catwalk queen by the end of the video, but wisely cuts herself off before her fourth margarita.

Angel went viral on TikTok with the rap earlier this year, after she was inspired by a video of a woman preaching about abstinence at Louisiana State University.

Produced by Wilson and London Alley's Luke Anderson, the video also features Saucy Santana, Casa Di, Steve Terrell and Psyiconic.

Crawford previously returned to the original location from her Pepsi ad for a campaign to benefit the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where her brother was treated for leukemia.

That Chick Angel's "One Margarita (Saucy Remix)" is now available for streaming and download.