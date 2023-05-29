Cindy Crawford Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford is marking a milestone anniversary with her husband, Rande Gerber.

The supermodel posted a series of throwback photos to her Instagram account Monday in honor of the couple's 25th wedding anniversary. Her carousel of shots showed off details of their barefoot, beachfront wedding in 1998 — Crawford in a short lacy slip dress, Gerber in an untucked casual shirt and dark pants.

Crawford added her thoughts and memories, writing, "25 years ago today, Rande and I got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas. It was a picture perfect wedding."

"We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other," she added. "I would do it all over again in a second."

Crawford additionally noted: "I want to congratulate 'us' on making it 25 years. We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber."

"I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges," she said. "I’m proud of how we have navigated life together — looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine a life without you."

Crawford was previously married to actor Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995.