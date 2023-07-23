Cillian Murphy on ‘Perfect,’ ‘Powerful’ Sex Scenes With Florence Pugh in ‘Oppenheimer’: ‘They’re Not Gratuitous’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Cillian Murphy on ‘Perfect,’ ‘Powerful’ Sex Scenes With Florence Pugh in ‘Oppenheimer’: ‘They’re Not Gratuitous’

'Those scenes were written deliberately,' Murphy said in a new interview

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer”Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan's latest film, the blockbuster Oppenheimer, is a story about a man who was integral in creating the atomic bomb. However, the film (released July 21) was making explosions with the promise of its steamy sex scenes before the movie even hit theaters.

Lead actor Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular role — and one-half of the duo presenting said steamy material, along with co-star Florence Pugh — says that Nolan was fully aware of what he was doing by including such fare, which earned the film its R rating, and that the scenes were not included just to create buzz.

“Those scenes were written deliberately,” Murphy told the Sydney Morning Herald. "He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got. And I think when you see it, it’s so f---ing powerful.

"They’re not gratuitous," he added. "They’re perfect. And Florence is just amazing."

Read More

Murphy, who told the outlet he's been a fan of Pugh's work for years, added that he thinks the actress, who plays his character's mistress Jean Tatlock, is "f---ing phenomenal."

"She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering," he related. "The impact she has [in Oppenheimer] for the size of the role, it’s quite devastating.”

Oppenheimer opened to $110 million on Friday and Saturday and in early preview showings, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, coming in second to the weekend's other blockbuster, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.