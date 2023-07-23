Cillian Murphy on ‘Perfect,’ ‘Powerful’ Sex Scenes With Florence Pugh in ‘Oppenheimer’: ‘They’re Not Gratuitous’

Christopher Nolan's latest film, the blockbuster Oppenheimer, is a story about a man who was integral in creating the atomic bomb. However, the film (released July 21) was making explosions with the promise of its steamy sex scenes before the movie even hit theaters.

Lead actor Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular role — and one-half of the duo presenting said steamy material, along with co-star Florence Pugh — says that Nolan was fully aware of what he was doing by including such fare, which earned the film its R rating, and that the scenes were not included just to create buzz.

“Those scenes were written deliberately,” Murphy told the Sydney Morning Herald. "He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got. And I think when you see it, it’s so f---ing powerful.

"They’re not gratuitous," he added. "They’re perfect. And Florence is just amazing."

Murphy, who told the outlet he's been a fan of Pugh's work for years, added that he thinks the actress, who plays his character's mistress Jean Tatlock, is "f---ing phenomenal."

"She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering," he related. "The impact she has [in Oppenheimer] for the size of the role, it’s quite devastating.”

Oppenheimer opened to $110 million on Friday and Saturday and in early preview showings, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, coming in second to the weekend's other blockbuster, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie.