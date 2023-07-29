The Fantastic Four is joining the Marvel Universe — and fans really, really want Cillian Murphy to play Doctor Doom, the crew's biggest enemy.

Now, Murphy is opening up about whether or not he'd be open to slipping into the supervillain's green suit. The actor was asked during a recent interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused about the role and he responded, "It's always about the script...You never know. This business is so unpredictable and wild...You never know what’s gonna turn up."

Murphy already has experience playing one supervillain. He portrayed the Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, despite originally trying out for the role of Batman.

"I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman," Murphy told GQ in July. "To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale."

Cillian Murphy attends the Oppenheimer UK Premiere on July 13, 2023 in London Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Fantastic Four movie, meanwhile, was set to have a release date of February 14, 2025, but filming has been delayed because of the ongoing strike. Kevin Feige, the studio head behind Marvel, hinted at his excitement about the film, which he named as one of his own most anticipated upcoming projects.

"We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics," Feige told Entertainment Weekly in February. "There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us."