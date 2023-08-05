Cillian Murphy Explains Why There Will Never Be a ‘Director’s Cut’ of Oppenheimer
The actor said that much of director Christopher Nolan's films remain the same from filming to release
There's a reason why audiences don't see deleted scenes from Christopher Nolan's films.
In an interview with Collider, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy said that nothing was taken out of the movie that wasn't already filmed, due to the fact that Nolan has an extremely strict idea of what he wants in the final cut. In fact, Murphy said that nothing in Nolan's films gets cut, other than concept arts or shots.
"There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies," Murphy told the outlet. "That's why there are no DVD extras on his movies, because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what's going to end up — he's not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie."
- Cillian Murphy Donned the Batsuit When He Tested for ‘Batman Begins’ and Knew Instantly He Wasn’t Getting the Role
- Robert Downey Jr. Reveals the Extreme Steps Cillian Murphy Took to ‘Survive’ Playing Oppenheimer
- Cillian Murphy on ‘Perfect,’ ‘Powerful’ Sex Scenes With Florence Pugh in ‘Oppenheimer’: ‘They’re Not Gratuitous’
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Cillian Murphy Says ‘Sure’ to Playing a Ken in ‘Barbie’ Sequel: ‘Let’s Read the Script’
- Emily Blunt Says ‘Emaciated’ Cillian Murphy Ate Just ‘An Almond Every Day’ for ‘Oppenheimer’
Other than his Dark Knight series, for which there have been certain pieces of art or shots left out of the film, much of Nolan's work is exactly the same from filming to release.
Back in 2012 in an interview with MTV discussing The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan said that he tends to end up with "very few deleted scenes."
"I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film," Nolan said. "It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment