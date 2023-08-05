Cillian Murphy Explains Why There Will Never Be a ‘Director’s Cut’ of Oppenheimer - The Messenger
Cillian Murphy Explains Why There Will Never Be a ‘Director’s Cut’ of Oppenheimer

The actor said that much of director Christopher Nolan's films remain the same from filming to release

Charlotte Phillipp
There's a reason why audiences don't see deleted scenes from Christopher Nolan's films.

In an interview with Collider, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy said that nothing was taken out of the movie that wasn't already filmed, due to the fact that Nolan has an extremely strict idea of what he wants in the final cut. In fact, Murphy said that nothing in Nolan's films gets cut, other than concept arts or shots.

"There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies," Murphy told the outlet. "That's why there are no DVD extras on his movies, because the script is the movie. He knows exactly what's going to end up — he's not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie."

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy attends the Oppenheimer UK Premiere on July 13, 2023 in LondonSamir Hussein/WireImage
Other than his Dark Knight series, for which there have been certain pieces of art or shots left out of the film, much of Nolan's work is exactly the same from filming to release.

Back in 2012 in an interview with MTV discussing The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan said that he tends to end up with "very few deleted scenes."

"I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film," Nolan said. "It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd."

