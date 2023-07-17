Cillian Murphy Donned the Batsuit When He Tested for ‘Batman Begins’ and Knew Instantly He Wasn’t Getting the Role

After six films together, it is clear there is magic between Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan, but it seemed at first their collaboration was going to be a miss.
The Golden Globe-nominated actor, 47, dropped by Marc Maron's WTF podcast for an episode posted Monday in which he discussed his career highlights, the most recent of which is the highly-anticipated Oppenheimer.
The Irish-born actor explained to Maron that Nolan, 52, personally invited him to audition to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman Begins (2005) after seeing Murphy in 28 Days Later.
"He wanted me to screen test for Batman, which I think he knew, and I knew I was wrong for," Murphy said, adding that the audition was done wearing a Batsuit from the Val Kilmer franchise iteration, Batman Forever (1995).
"I don't think I am quite the physical specimen to play Bruce Wayne," Murphy said, to which Maron asked if he looked at himself in the mirror while in costume and knew it was all wrong. The actor responded: "Exactly. It wasn't right."
Still, Murphy said at that point, he already got what he wanted from the experience: to try on an actual Batsuit while on the Warner Bros. lot and screen test with Nolan.
Of course, it would work out even better for Murphy since Nolan saw something special and cast him as the Batman Begins villain: Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow. He would reprise the character in The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).
Murphy also worked with Nolan for Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017).
Oppenheimer opens in theaters Friday.
See a portion of Murphy's Batman Begins screen test below.
