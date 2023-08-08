Ciara is having a baby!
The singer announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in a revealing video on Instagram Tuesday. This will be Ciara's fourth baby, her third with Russell Wilson.
"'You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib' 🥰😘❤️," she wrote. The caption featured lyrics from her new song with Chris Brown, "How We Roll." The soon-to-be mom of four also danced to the single in the clip.
She and NFL star Wilson are parents to son Win, 3, and daughter Sienna, 6. Ciara also shares son Future, 9, with the rapper of the same name.
Another baby is a dream come true for Wilson, who officially got down on one knee and asked Ciara for another child last year. The "Level Up" singer was filling as a host on The Ellen Show and Wilson was a guest.
After hand-delivering a large bouquet of roses he asked Ciara "a serious question:" "Can we have more babies? It would be perfect, just give me one more."
A coy Ciara smiled and responded, "We definitely can. We got a little time before we get there. We've already been there before but I'm down to do it again with you."
She then saluted Wilson as a father and told him, "I love seeing you in daddy mode, it's the cutest thing. I love seeing you with Sienna. I'm a daddy's girl so I will say that's one of the sexiest things about you."
The pair was first romantically linked in 2015. They tied the knot on July 6, 2016, in Cheshire, England.
