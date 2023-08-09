Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano said she regrets taking on a nude scene so early in her career.

On Tuesday's episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast, the former Even Stevens actor told the Jeopardy! host she "did a lot of things with my body that I never would have done if I hadn't been a child actor."

"I did a nude scene, and it was something I promised myself that I would never do," she told Bialik candidly. "[It was] in a really small horror movie. Again, it was one of those things where I was like, 'Okay, I'm broken-hearted, I feel like crap, I cut my hair super short.'"

In response to a question from Bialik about whether or not she felt "good" doing the explicit scene, Romano said, "No, not really."

She clarified that the set was professional, but she felt "super marked" while filming.

"I mean, they handled it professionally," she said. "It wasn't like the production's fault…I just felt super marked."

The Kim Possible voice actor also said she wished she would have more fully understood her options as a young actor.

"It's like, I have so much joy in my life and so much autonomy that when I look back on it, I just feel so protective of my younger self and in that the right person would've been there preventatively in the beginning part of that so I could understand what my choices were," Romano said.

In a 2021 interview with The Independent, Romano said she chose to take on the role — she has not revealed the film nor character in question — because she was "desperate" for money and missed the feeling of success she enjoyed while starring in Disney projects.

"I was America's sweetheart, morally sound in my mind," she told the outlet. "I believed in the Disney magic, I still do. And then I felt so exploited and marked and horrible. Obviously, I'm okay now. I promise you I'm okay. I have made peace with this. But there are some realities that come to play."

She continued, "The truth is that I did this movie for the money, because I was desperate to feel that feeling that I had when I was making tons of money and everything was okay."