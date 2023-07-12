Christopher Nolan Weighs in on ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Opening the Same Weekend

Christopher Nolan sees nothing wrong with some friendly movie competition.

In less than two weeks, moviegoers will have the opportunity to see Barbie and/or Oppenheimer on the big screen when they both hit theaters July 21.

If you ask Nolan, who directed Oppenheimer, a crowded marketplace will hopefully lead to packed cinemas.

"Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we've been doing this a long time," Nolan shared with IGN in an interview published Wednesday. "I think for those of us who care about movies, we've been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it's here and that's terrific."

While some in the industry suspected that Barbie and Oppenheimer were initially pitted as rivals after Nolan left Barbie studio Warner Bros. to make Oppenheimer at Universal, the two movies have already seen success at the box office.

AMC reported, per Variety, that more than 20,000 AMC Stubs members have purchased tickets for a double feature.

And as of late June, Barbie was tracking to hit $70 million to $80 million over opening weekend, while Oppenheimer could earn $40 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.

If you ask the movies' biggest stars, they are more than ready to celebrate both projects.

Barbie actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig recently showed off their Oppenheimer tickets on Twitter, proving there's room to experience both a Malibu dream house and storied Los Alamos Laboratory this summer.

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy also said he will be checking out Barbie on the big screen.

"I can't wait to see it," he told IGN. "I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what's better than that?"