Christopher Nolan Used Balloons and Ping-Pong Balls to Simulate Atomic Explosion in ‘Oppenheimer’

The director used some surprising techniques to give the impression of a nuclear explosion — all without the use of CGI

Michael Miller
No, Christopher Nolan did not detonate a real atomic bomb while filming Oppenheimer. Instead, the director and his team got creative, using some surprising techniques and cinematic "trickery" to give the impression of a nuclear explosion — all without the use of CGI.

“Obviously, we couldn’t make an explosion the size of the actual explosion so we used trickery,” the film's cinematographer, Hoyte van Hoytema, told Variety of the film's depiction of the Trinity Test, or the first-ever successful atomic detonation.

“We created science experiments," van Hoytema explained. "We built aquariums with power in it. We dropped silver particles in it. We had molded metallic balloons which were lit up from the inside. We had things slamming and smashing into one another such as ping-pong balls, or just had objects spinning."

He added, "We had long shutter speeds, short shutter speeds, wide negative color, negative overexposure, underexposure. It was like a giant playground for all of us."

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer'Universal Pictures

While Nolan is known to prefer practical effects over CGI, the director is not as averse to VFX as many believe. Still, he had always conceived of filming the Los Alamos detonation in-camera. "I wanted to take CG off the table and see if he could come up with real-world methodologies for producing the effect of the first atomic blast," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer"Universal Pictures

There were also technical reasons for shooting the scene without computer-generated effects. “We’re suckers for this absolute depth of resolution that IMAX give us,” van Hoytema told Variety. “But when you go to VFX, you have to scan it, and the moment you do that, it loses half of its resolution."

The 10-minute detonation scene took weeks to film, and the director and his team have remained mum on the exact details of how it was shot.

“The Trinty Test was something that came together and was cobbled from the miniatures of that science experiment, under the guidance of Chris and my guidance, that we pushed slowly in certain directions in order to serve specific functions in these sequences,” is as close as van Hoytema will come to explaining it.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.

