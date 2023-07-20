Christopher Nolan Makes Bid to Direct Next James Bond Film

Christopher Nolan could follow up Oppenheimer with a real bang.

The Oscar-nominated director, 52, reiterated his desire to helm a James Bond movie as he spoke to the A.V. Club ahead of this weekend's highly anticipated Oppenheimer premiere.

"It would be an amazing privilege to do one," said Nolan. "At the same time, when you take on a character like that or work like that, you're working within a particular set of constraints."

He said the influence of the Bond franchise on his work is "embarrassingly apparent," adding: "I love those movies."

Nolan previously expressed interest in directing a 007 movie during a 2017 interview with Playboy. "A Bond movie, definitely," he said of his cinematic aspiration.

"I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years," he noted. "I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean.

"It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well," Nolan added.

The Dark Knight producer's time may be nigh, as Broccoli, 63, has since said that the next installment will be "a reinvention of Bond" after Daniel Craig bid farewell to the character in 2021's No Time to Die.

"Nobody's in the running," she told Deadline in a casting update last June. "We're working out where to go with him; we're talking that through.

Broccoli explained, "There isn't a script, and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is, and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."