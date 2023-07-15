Christopher Nolan Doesn’t Use a Smartphone or Email

Just ahead of the premiere of Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan is sharing details of his creative process.

The critically acclaimed director spoke to The Hollywood Reporter along with the stars of the film, Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. In the new interview, he revealed he doesn't keep in touch like the average person, and does not carry around a smartphone.

"My kids would probably say I’m a complete Luddite," Nolan shared, adding that he "would actually resist that description."

He likes technology but "my personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me."

He also doesn't use email and says he writes his scripts on a computer without an internet connection. To communicate with people, Nolan prefers a good old-fashioned phone call.

Nolan's affinity for analog methods can be seen in Oppenheimer. It was revealed earlier this year that he shot the Trinity test scene, which is noted as the first detonation of a nuclear weapon, without using CGI. Fans speculated he'd literally detonated an atomic bomb on set.

"It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand," Nolan chimed in, "but it’s also a little bit scary."

Oppenheimer chronicles the real-life story of the Manhattan Project’s development of nuclear weapons, "and the political and emotional fallout for the people who built them." The film premieres July 21.