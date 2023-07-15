Christopher Nolan Doesn’t Use a Smartphone or Email - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Christopher Nolan Doesn’t Use a Smartphone or Email

'It’s about the level of distraction,' said the 'Oppenheimer' director. 'Being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Christopher Nolan attends the ‘Oppenheimer’ UK Premiere in LondonSamir Hussein/WireImage

Just ahead of the premiere of Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan is sharing details of his creative process.

The critically acclaimed director spoke to The Hollywood Reporter along with the stars of the film, Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. In the new interview, he revealed he doesn't keep in touch like the average person, and does not carry around a smartphone.

"My kids would probably say I’m a complete Luddite," Nolan shared, adding that he "would actually resist that description."

He likes technology but "my personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me."

Read More

He also doesn't use email and says he writes his scripts on a computer without an internet connection. To communicate with people, Nolan prefers a good old-fashioned phone call.

Nolan's affinity for analog methods can be seen in Oppenheimer. It was revealed earlier this year that he shot the Trinity test scene, which is noted as the first detonation of a nuclear weapon, without using CGI. Fans speculated he'd literally detonated an atomic bomb on set.

"It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand," Nolan chimed in, "but it’s also a little bit scary."

Oppenheimer chronicles the real-life story of the Manhattan Project’s development of nuclear weapons, "and the political and emotional fallout for the people who built them." The film premieres July 21.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.