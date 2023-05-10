Christine Quinn Says She and Chrishell Stause Are ‘Not on Bad Terms’

The Takeaway: Selling Sunset stars Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause might have been enemies on the Netflix reality series, but Christine is optimistic that a recent olive branch might flip things in a new direction.

When it comes to LA real estate, relationships can fluctuate just as much as the asking prices.

Despite being combative co-workers during their time together on Netflix's Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn is hopeful that she and Chrishell Stause can bury the hatchet moving forward.

"I feel like Chrishell and I are actually not on bad terms," Christine told E! News May 9. "We really aren't. I told her on Twitter, I said, 'I'm open to reconciliation.' And she hearted it, and there was a cute little convo. So, who knows what the future holds?"

Christine announced her exit from Selling Sunset in August after previously starring on all five seasons of the real estate reality hit. While Christine is optimistic about a friendship with Chrishell, she’s not exactly planning on tuning in to see how the show fares in her absence.

"I have my girls that I absolutely love, and I'm so supportive of them. But for me, I don't think I'll watch the show just because I want to know them for who they are and not what they're edited to be," she said. "So for me, I probably won't watch it. But I did hear that my name was being dropped in the trailer."

Indeed, in the trailer for season six—which hits Netflix May 19—Oppenheim Group agent Mary Fitzgerald says, "I don't think I'll really miss Christine, so it's probably for the best that she's gone. But I am nervous about the new dynamic."

The "new dynamic" involves season six newbies Brie Tiesi, who welcomed son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon last year, and Nicole Smith, who warns in the trailer, "100 million dollars in sales and counting? If someone were to get in the way of that, there's going to be an issue."

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Christine Quinn attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Chrishell Stause attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD)

While Christine is getting into the business of mending fences, don't expect her to revisit the business of reality television anytime soon. But that doesn't mean the former NCIS: Los Angeles and Drop Dead Diva guest star doesn't have other entertainment aspirations in mind.

"I love watching the Housewives and I love reality TV—like, I'm all for it. But for me, I would love to get back into scripted," Christine noted. "That's what I would really love to do, like Lady Gaga did with her career."

All episodes of Selling Sunset's sixth season drop May 19 on Netflix.