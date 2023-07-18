Christine Baumgartner is addressing estranged husband Kevin Costner's concerns that she'll pocket too many items from the house they shared.

In court filings obtained by The Messenger, Baumgartner's legal team said that the Yellowstone star's fears are not founded, as his ex prepares to vacate the house ahead of July 31.

"Christine made good faith effort to meet and confer; an effort to assure Kevin and his lawyers that Christine wouldn't strip the house bare," her team said in the document. They added that Baumgartner created a list of all the items that she planned to take, but Costner was "unsatisfied," reportedly saying that the terms "pots and pans" were too vague.

Baumgartner's lawyers added that Costner will "not be harmed" by the items she would like to take, which include a Peloton bike and family heirlooms.

In response, Costner's lawyers wrote that there is a "repeated threat" of Baumgartner removing items that don't belong to her and/or are "items of disputed character."

On Friday, a judge ruled that Baumgartner's team can remove toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry from Costner's Beach Club Road Residence but cannot take any other items.

Baumgartner filed for divorce in early May, and the terms of their prenup stated that she had one month to leave all their shared properties, of which there are three. That date has since been amended to July 31.

She shares three children with Costner — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.