Christina Hall Reflects on ‘Unnecessary Custody Battle’ With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has come a long way.

The HGTV star looked back on the last year as she celebrated Mother's Day via Instagram on Sunday.

In a selfie, Hall posed with her three children — son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares her first husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Crazy how much life can change in a year," she began in the caption. "Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place."

The mom of three continued, "Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare – amongst other things."

Hall and Anstead settled the ongoing custody battle over their son after a judge ruled in November last year that they would "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody," per E! News. The exes also agreed on a holiday schedule.

In her Instagram post, Hall added that the custody battle wasn't the only thing she went through in the last year.

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental," she wrote. "…During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

She said she tried to find a quiet place to let our her emotions so she wouldn't "upset anyone" and ran into the laundry room.

"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was…" she continued. "I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… "

Hall, who married husband Josh Hall in April 2022, recalled how the moment served as turning point in her situation.

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom….," she wrote, adding, "Life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

Anstead is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger and El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in 2021.