Christina Aguilera’s Purse-Inspired Skirt, Gigi Hadid’s Cutout Dress and More Must-See Celeb Fashion Moments of the Week - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Christina Aguilera’s Purse-Inspired Skirt, Gigi Hadid’s Cutout Dress and More Must-See Celeb Fashion Moments of the Week

Eva Mendes, Shaun White and Melissa Gorga also deserve credit for their eye for style

Published
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sisters Gigi, Alana and Marielle Hadid share a laugh at Alana’s 40th Birthday Bash sponsored by Martini & Rossi. Jesse Tam

Give Gigi Hadid a theme and she'll give you a look. While attending older sister Alana Hadid’s Ancient Greek-themed birthday party this past weekend, the supermodel turned heads as she dressed for the toga bash.

Gigi put a modern twist on Grecian style as she wore a three-quarter-sleeved dress to the Martini & Rossi-sponsored bash. She paired her outfit with nude ballet flats and a simple necklace.

The runway veteran, however, isn't the only star delivering fashion inspiration this week. The Messenger searched social media, red carpets and the hottest parties to see who pulled off winning looks. See who deserves a round of applause this weekend for their eye for style.

Best summer dress: Eva Mendes

Read More

Stars are just like us: They repeat outfits. Mendes can't get enough of her colorful dress from Lee Mathews. "Love re-wearing my favorite dresses," she wrote on Instagram. "Love celebrating unknown designers. Really feeling this blue crush this weekend."

Best shoes: Shaun White

Shaun White
Shaun WhiteShaun White/Instagram

Headed to the beach this summer? Skip the flip-flops and go for fashion gold in huarache sandals. Just don't get them confused with the classic loafer shoes.

Best skirt: Christina Aguilera

This is beautiful, no matter what they say. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer showed off her "Precious Goods" in a purse-inspired skirt by Namilia.

Best timeless look: Jaclyn Smith

While celebrating her son's wedding, the Charlie's Angels star stepped out in a Monique Lhuillier dress. As for the Smith's signature waves, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin made sure they were perfect for a night full of dancing.

Best bikini: Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga enjoys a vacation in Italy.
Melissa GorgaMelissa Gorga/Instagram

Before filming for a new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey begins, the Bravo star soaked up the sun in a bikini from LSPACE. Cheers to a drama-free vacation in Italy.

Best new mom style: Kate Love

Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter and Ralph Lauren host an intimate dinner at the historic Mulford Farm in East Hampton, New York.
Kevin Love & Kate BockBen Rosser/BFA.com

Just call this date night a slam dunk. While stepping out for Net-A-Porter, Mr. Porter and Ralph Lauren's intimate dinner event in the Hamptons, the NBA star and model (and new parents!) proved parenthood can look stylish and comfortable thanks to Ralph Lauren.

Best summer set: Kayla Cardona

Kayla Cardona
Kayla CardonaKayla Cardona/Instagram

While attending Orange Coast Magazine's Best of 2023 party, the Selling the OC star opted for a two-piece set from Fashion Nova and shoes from Steve Madden.

Best mom-approved shirt: Deacon Phillippe

Deacon Phillippe
Deacon PhillippeDeacon Phillippe/Instagram

When Reese Witherspoon approves of your outfit, you have to snap a photo. "My mom told me to take pics in this shirt," Deacon shared on Instagram while posing in a button-down from Every Other Thursday. Reese replied, "This shirt is a 10 out of 10. And so are YOU!"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.