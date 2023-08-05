Christina Aguilera’s Purse-Inspired Skirt, Gigi Hadid’s Cutout Dress and More Must-See Celeb Fashion Moments of the Week

Give Gigi Hadid a theme and she'll give you a look. While attending older sister Alana Hadid’s Ancient Greek-themed birthday party this past weekend, the supermodel turned heads as she dressed for the toga bash.
Gigi put a modern twist on Grecian style as she wore a three-quarter-sleeved dress to the Martini & Rossi-sponsored bash. She paired her outfit with nude ballet flats and a simple necklace.
The runway veteran, however, isn't the only star delivering fashion inspiration this week. The Messenger searched social media, red carpets and the hottest parties to see who pulled off winning looks. See who deserves a round of applause this weekend for their eye for style.
Best summer dress: Eva Mendes
- Megan Fox’s Sheer Dress, Selena Gomez’s Birthday Look and More Must-See Celeb Fashion and Beauty Moments of the Week
- Celeb Designer Christian Cowan on Who Should Wear His $1,000 Candy Crush-Inspired ‘Wearable Beanbag Sweater’
- Teen Celebs and Influencers Attend Pseudo-Prom To Donate Prom Dresses to Inner City Youth
- Brad Pitt wore a skirt on the red carpet of his movie premiere, and the internet lost it. Why do people care so much?
- Blake Lively Hops Rope at Kensington Palace Fashion Exhibit to Fix Her Met Gala Dress
Stars are just like us: They repeat outfits. Mendes can't get enough of her colorful dress from Lee Mathews. "Love re-wearing my favorite dresses," she wrote on Instagram. "Love celebrating unknown designers. Really feeling this blue crush this weekend."
Best shoes: Shaun White
Headed to the beach this summer? Skip the flip-flops and go for fashion gold in huarache sandals. Just don't get them confused with the classic loafer shoes.
Best skirt: Christina Aguilera
This is beautiful, no matter what they say. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer showed off her "Precious Goods" in a purse-inspired skirt by Namilia.
Best timeless look: Jaclyn Smith
While celebrating her son's wedding, the Charlie's Angels star stepped out in a Monique Lhuillier dress. As for the Smith's signature waves, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin made sure they were perfect for a night full of dancing.
Best bikini: Melissa Gorga
Before filming for a new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey begins, the Bravo star soaked up the sun in a bikini from LSPACE. Cheers to a drama-free vacation in Italy.
Best new mom style: Kate Love
Just call this date night a slam dunk. While stepping out for Net-A-Porter, Mr. Porter and Ralph Lauren's intimate dinner event in the Hamptons, the NBA star and model (and new parents!) proved parenthood can look stylish and comfortable thanks to Ralph Lauren.
Best summer set: Kayla Cardona
While attending Orange Coast Magazine's Best of 2023 party, the Selling the OC star opted for a two-piece set from Fashion Nova and shoes from Steve Madden.
Best mom-approved shirt: Deacon Phillippe
When Reese Witherspoon approves of your outfit, you have to snap a photo. "My mom told me to take pics in this shirt," Deacon shared on Instagram while posing in a button-down from Every Other Thursday. Reese replied, "This shirt is a 10 out of 10. And so are YOU!"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment