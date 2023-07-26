Christian Slater humanized the SAG-AFTRA membership and the effect the union has on its actors during a rousing speech at the "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Time Square on Tuesday.
The actor, who says he's been a proud SAG member since 1974, spoke about the union's impact on his father, who passed away in November "after a long battle with mental illness and a short battle with cancer."
"He was a working actor and union member for decades," Slater said of his dad, who had roles on Ryan's Hope, in theater, and worked as a background actor in movies.
In 1987, Slater said his father became "fully disabled by mental illness" and stopped working. After that point, Slater's father relied on union benefits to see him through.
Since his death, Slater shared, "It became clear to me how integral union membership was to his dignity and survival."
While others had given up on his father, Slater said "his union never did!... Because of SAG, because of real people who work to help our members, my father was able to die with an amount of dignity that he would not have otherwise had."
Slater also noted the backlash the union has received in terms of the perception that actors earn plenty of money.
"I know I'm not seen as representative of a fight that many are rightly calling existential," he said. "But it's our ability to earn fair wages at every level that allows us to collectively fund the safety net that any one of us might depend on one day."
The actor was joined by colleagues including Bryan Cranston and Christine Baranski to speak out in favor of the union's ongoing battle with studios.
