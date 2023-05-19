The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chrissy Teigen Shares Why Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Isn’t a ‘Good Idea for Me’

    During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' the Bravo superfan explained why she may not make the best Real Housewife.

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Chrissy Teigen isn't interested in holding a Bravo diamond.

    During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, the Cravings author explained why she doesn't want to have a starring role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

    "I love everything about it and obviously I love watching the show," she told Andy Cohen. "I don't think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much. They come in and it seems like they're too fan-girly. I don't really think it's a good idea for me."

    Another problem fans may be disappointed to hear is Teigen isn't about the drama.

    Read More

    "It doesn't seem like it, but I don't like fighting," she said. "I really don't."

    Despite Teigen's honesty, Cohen said he still hopes his guest will make an appearance one day on the show. 

    "I get asked all the time, 'Who's your dream celebrity?' And I say Teigen for Beverly Hills," he said. "You could be the fun girl."  

    One familiar face who will be making an appearance on the upcoming season of RHOBH is Denise Richards. Although she left the show in 2020, the actress is expected to make a cameo appearance in Season 13.

    "I was so happy," Garcelle Beauvais told The Messenger about Richards' return. "So happy to see her."

    Fellow cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff added, "I think she's a great girl. She's really honest. She's very sweet, and she brings a level of directness and kindness, and I value that."

    Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday each week on Bravo.

    WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20092 -- Pictured: Chrissy Teigen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.