Chrissy Teigen Shares Why Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Isn’t a ‘Good Idea for Me’
During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' the Bravo superfan explained why she may not make the best Real Housewife.
Chrissy Teigen isn't interested in holding a Bravo diamond.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, the Cravings author explained why she doesn't want to have a starring role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I love everything about it and obviously I love watching the show," she told Andy Cohen. "I don't think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much. They come in and it seems like they're too fan-girly. I don't really think it's a good idea for me."
Another problem fans may be disappointed to hear is Teigen isn't about the drama.
- Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Have ‘Talked’ About Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
- Garcelle Beauvais Has ‘Been in Touch’ with Jamie Foxx’s Family: He’s ‘Really Strong’
- ‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Reunite for Family Bridal Shower
- Chrissy Teigen Posts C-Section Photo in Response to Claim She Used a Surrogate
- Bravo Announces Cast of New ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’
"It doesn't seem like it, but I don't like fighting," she said. "I really don't."
Despite Teigen's honesty, Cohen said he still hopes his guest will make an appearance one day on the show.
"I get asked all the time, 'Who's your dream celebrity?' And I say Teigen for Beverly Hills," he said. "You could be the fun girl."
One familiar face who will be making an appearance on the upcoming season of RHOBH is Denise Richards. Although she left the show in 2020, the actress is expected to make a cameo appearance in Season 13.
"I was so happy," Garcelle Beauvais told The Messenger about Richards' return. "So happy to see her."
Fellow cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff added, "I think she's a great girl. She's really honest. She's very sweet, and she brings a level of directness and kindness, and I value that."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday each week on Bravo.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment