Chrissy Teigen Shares Why Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Isn’t a ‘Good Idea for Me’

Chrissy Teigen isn't interested in holding a Bravo diamond.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, the Cravings author explained why she doesn't want to have a starring role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I love everything about it and obviously I love watching the show," she told Andy Cohen. "I don't think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much. They come in and it seems like they're too fan-girly. I don't really think it's a good idea for me."

Another problem fans may be disappointed to hear is Teigen isn't about the drama.

"It doesn't seem like it, but I don't like fighting," she said. "I really don't."

Despite Teigen's honesty, Cohen said he still hopes his guest will make an appearance one day on the show.

"I get asked all the time, 'Who's your dream celebrity?' And I say Teigen for Beverly Hills," he said. "You could be the fun girl."

One familiar face who will be making an appearance on the upcoming season of RHOBH is Denise Richards. Although she left the show in 2020, the actress is expected to make a cameo appearance in Season 13.

"I was so happy," Garcelle Beauvais told The Messenger about Richards' return. "So happy to see her."

Fellow cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff added, "I think she's a great girl. She's really honest. She's very sweet, and she brings a level of directness and kindness, and I value that."

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday each week on Bravo.