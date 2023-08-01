Celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen opened up the doors of their Beverly Hills home in a new episode of Architectural Digest's YouTube series and Teigen shared a surprising anecdote about the inspiration behind one specific design element in their home.
"I did ketamine," she said during the interview, before specifying: "Therapeutic ketamine. Like a therapy."
"Doctor-supervised," Legend added.
Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic used on people and animals. Among more recreational uses of the drug, it is known as a horse tranquilizer. In recent years, the psychedelic drug has been used in smaller doses as an experimental treatment for depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
After Teigen's session, she says she "came home and I was like, 'wouldn't it be so amazing if we had two beautiful butterfly wings that were holding our house up?'"
So their designer, Jake Arnold, tore out a fireplace and added the pastel pink wall featured in the video. Legend pointed out that "They're kind of like butterflies, flowers, but each wing slash petal was installed one-by-one."
Teigen added, "Hand-painted, each one. If you touch them, they move a little bit, and somehow they haven't been hurt yet at all."
"I think because our kids can't really reach them that well," said Legend.
Legend and Teigen shared more details about their life and home, including the model's 24-hour obsession with Bravo, taking baths with their kids, and the joys of hosting girl scout troops in their home.
