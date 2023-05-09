Chrissy Teigen refuted a follower’s claim that she used a surrogate for the birth of her and husband John Legend’s youngest child, daughter Esti Maxine, by posting photographic evidence of her cesarean section on her Instagram Stories.

“Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,’” the Chrissy’s Court star, 37, sarcastically captioned a photo of herself on the operating table – moments after delivering Esti earlier this year – in response to a social media user who alleged that she wore a fake bump throughout her pregnancy.

Teigen and Legend, 44, welcomed baby Esti in January. The couple, who wed in September 2013, have been open about the “challenges” they’ve encountered while trying to conceive, as the “All of Me” crooner detailed during a February appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

​​”We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children,” the Voice coach told host Jennifer Hudson. “We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."

In addition to Esti, the EGOT winner and former Sports Illustrated model also share daughter Luna Simone, 7, and son Miles Theodore, 4. The couple previously endured a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack, in September 2020.

Legend continued: "A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it. And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

Teigen announced the birth of their youngest in a family snap posted to Instagram in January.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the Lip Sync Battle alum wrote at the time. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!”