‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Break Up 9 Months After Engagement

Chase Chrisley is no longer headed to the wedding altar.

That's because the Chrisley Knows Best star announced his breakup from Emmy Medders nearly nine months after they got engaged.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chrisley wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday. "We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Soon after, the reality star shared a cryptic post with the quote, "Just say lol and move on."

Fans began to speculate that there could be trouble in the relationship when both Chrisley and Medders recently wiped photos of each other from their Instagram pages. In addition, fans noticed both parties unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

Prior to their split, Chrisley and Medders' relationship wasn't always perfect. After going public with their romance in the summer of 2020, the former couple briefly split in August 2021.

They eventually reconciled with Chrisley proposing to the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder in October 2022 at Nashville's First Horizon Park.

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chrisley wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

The Messenger has reached out to Medders for comment.