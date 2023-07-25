‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Break Up 9 Months After Engagement - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Break Up 9 Months After Engagement

'We both agreed to part ways,' Chrisley announced on Instagram after unfollowing his ex-fiancée

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders enjoy a trip to Miami, Florida. Emmy Medders/Instagram

Chase Chrisley is no longer headed to the wedding altar.

That's because the Chrisley Knows Best star announced his breakup from Emmy Medders nearly nine months after they got engaged. 

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chrisley wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday. "We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Soon after, the reality star shared a cryptic post with the quote, "Just say lol and move on."

Read More

Fans began to speculate that there could be trouble in the relationship when both Chrisley and Medders recently wiped photos of each other from their Instagram pages. In addition, fans noticed both parties unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

Prior to their split, Chrisley and Medders' relationship wasn't always perfect. After going public with their romance in the summer of 2020, the former couple briefly split in August 2021. 

They eventually reconciled with Chrisley proposing to the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder in October 2022 at Nashville's First Horizon Park. 

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chrisley wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

The Messenger has reached out to Medders for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.