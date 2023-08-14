Chrisley Family Set to Return to Reality TV Amid Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentences - The Messenger
Chrisley Family Set to Return to Reality TV Amid Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentences

The new unscripted series will follow the 'pivotal next chapter' for the Chrisley kids and Todd's mother 'Nanny' Faye Chrisley

Olivia Jakiel
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Todd Chrisley from reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, attend the 17th annual Waiting for Wishes celebrity dinner at The Palm on April 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Chrisley family is gearing up for their return to reality television amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's respective prison sentences.

Scout Productions announced Monday that the untitled docuseries will document "this pivotal next chapter for Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and [Todd's mother] 'Nanny' Faye Chrisley" and "marks the continuation of their story," according to a press release shared with The Messenger.

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. They're ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” Savannah said, adding, “We're so happy to be back."

Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer, Scout Productions added: "Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling. They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story." 

It is unclear if Todd and Julie will make any appearances on the show. 

Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014 and ran for ten seasons but was canceled after Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively for bank fraud and tax evasion in November 2022. The show's spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, was also canceled. 

Chase previously opened up about how his incarcerated parents had been giving him advice for a new show.

"I talked to [my parents] about it," he said during a May episode of the Chasin' Birdies podcast. "I mean, I love my dad. One of the smartest human beings that I've ever met. So when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win."

In February, Savannah announced plans for a new reality series on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, saying, "Tons of production companies have reached out, and networks that want to do a show."

She added: "We're going to touch on where we're at today, mom and dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it. Also, too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

