Chrishell Stause Slams Fans Who Want Her and Jason Oppenheim Back Together: ‘Never Happening’

The Netflix star issued a pointed statement to fans who message her about getting back together with her 'Selling Sunset' co-star amid her marriage to G Flip

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Chrishell Stause will "never" get back together with her Selling Sunset co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim — especially considering she's married to partner G Flip.

After a follower messaged the Netflix personality that they "miss" her "with Jason," Stause issued a pointed statement addressing the comment. 

"I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear: It's never happening," she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story via E! News. "I've met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to."

She continued: "Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to 'ship' us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you."

Chrishell Stause
US actress Chrishell Stause attends the first day of the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on September 3, 2022.MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The real estate agent concluded her message by encouraging followers to "have an amazing day" and stream G Flip's new album, Drummer, which dropped on Friday.

"CONGRATULATIONS @gflip on your album DRUMMER out NOW!!!! I love you more than anything in this world and couldn’t possibly be prouder," the Days of Our Lives actress captioned a carousel of photos from the release party on Instagram last week, tagging Oppenheim — who appeared to lend his house as the venue for the soirée — along with other vendors and those who helped. "This was an amazing group effort and I’m so grateful! No one deserves this more than G!"

Stause and Oppenheim went public with their romance in July 2021 but called it quits in December that same year, with the latter citing "different wants regarding a family" as one of the reasons they split. The pair have remained close friends since their breakup. 

Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion, which aired in May last year, telling moderator and Queer Eye star Tan France that she had been "spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me."

The soap actor and the Australia native revealed they tied the knot in a video posted to Instagram this past May. 

"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," Stause captioned the clip.

