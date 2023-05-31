Chrishell Stause Explains Why She’s Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring: ‘I Have Gained Weight’

A missing ring doesn't mean a thing.

After a fan discovered Chrishell Stause wasn't wearing her wedding ring on Instagram, the Selling Sunset star quickly set the record straight on her relationship with G Flip.

"Okay, so in case this is what the salacious headline was going to be, I'm just going to answer this right now and let you guys know," she shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday. "It's not going to be for what you would think. I'm happily married, very happy. But I'm not wearing my ring because I have gained weight."

In other words, there's no trouble in paradise for these newlyweds.

"I am fine with that until I get it resized — or we're thinking, now that everyone knows — I can do, you know, real ring without giving anything away, maybe that," Stause continued. "Anyway, long story short, if you see me without my ring, I'm living my best life."

Earlier this month, The Messenger confirmed Stause and G Flip were married after more than one year of dating.

The Oppenheim Group agent teased her private Las Vegas wedding in Instagram videos to coincide with G Flip's new song, "Be Your Man." The song marked the first track they ever wrote about their new wife.

"Love doesn't always go as planned…" Stause captioned her post. "Sometimes it's immeasurably better. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest, and most talented hard-working people out there."

G Flip added, "Thank you to everyone giving the song some love and for sending @Chrishell.Stause and myself beautiful messages."