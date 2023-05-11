Chrishell Stause and G Flip Announce Their Marriage After More than 1 Year of Dating

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are officially married after more than one year of dating, The Messenger can confirm.
The Selling Sunset star teased their wedding in sweet Instagram videos on Wednesday to coincide with the Australian singer's new song, "Be Your Man," which was the first song they ever wrote about their new wife. PEOPLE was first to report the news.
"Love doesn't always go as planned…" Stause captioned her post, which featured intimate looks at their entire love story that started on the set of G Flip's "Get Me Outta Here" music video. "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."
She continued, "'Be Your Man' is out now and linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest, and most talented hard-working people out there."
Instagram Story posts from the pair provided a further look at their nuptials, including an Elvis impersonator. "Just having a little cry in my Uber right now," the singer wrote over the actress' video. "This is very sweet, thank you."
Stause first confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion in May 2022.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," she shared on the Netflix series. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them and they are an extremely talented musician."
The Days of Our Lives alum continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. It's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting and with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course, I was like yes, let's do that."
More recently, the newlyweds celebrated their first anniversary with a video showing the reality star listening to "Be Your Man" for the first time.
"Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying!" Stause shared in March. "I love you babyyyyy. Happy anniversary." G Flip echoed their now-wife in their own post, adding, "365 days adoring you."
