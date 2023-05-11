The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chrishell Stause and G Flip Announce Their Marriage After More than 1 Year of Dating

    The 'Selling Sunset' star showed off her love story with the 'Be Your Man' singer in a heartwarming Instagram video

    JD Knapp
    Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    Chrishell Stause and G Flip are officially married after more than one year of dating, The Messenger can confirm.

    The Selling Sunset star teased their wedding in sweet Instagram videos on Wednesday to coincide with the Australian singer's new song, "Be Your Man," which was the first song they ever wrote about their new wife. PEOPLE was first to report the news.

    "Love doesn't always go as planned…" Stause captioned her post, which featured intimate looks at their entire love story that started on the set of G Flip's "Get Me Outta Here" music video. "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

    She continued, "'Be Your Man' is out now and linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest, and most talented hard-working people out there."

    G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    Instagram Story posts from the pair provided a further look at their nuptials, including an Elvis impersonator. "Just having a little cry in my Uber right now," the singer wrote over the actress' video. "This is very sweet, thank you."

    Stause first confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion in May 2022.

    "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," she shared on the Netflix series. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them and they are an extremely talented musician."

    The Days of Our Lives alum continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. It's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting and with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course, I was like yes, let's do that."

    More recently, the newlyweds celebrated their first anniversary with a video showing the reality star listening to "Be Your Man" for the first time.

    "Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying!" Stause shared in March. "I love you babyyyyy. Happy anniversary." G Flip echoed their now-wife in their own post, adding, "365 days adoring you."

