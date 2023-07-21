CNN's Chris Wallace put Oppenheimer star Matt Damon on the spot during this week's episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, asking the actor about the United States' decision to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

"Anyone who deals with this subject, and I wrote a book and you're now in this movie, I think ends up having to deal with the central question," Wallace, who penned Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World, asked the actor in the preview clip. "Was the US right or wrong to drop the bomb on Hiroshima? Where do you come down on that?"

Damon, who filmed the segment before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, replied: "That's such an impossible question. I remember talking to Ben Affleck's grandfather who was a Marine. And he said, 'When we heard about the bomb [being] dropped, we cheered. You know, this is 50 years later … I live with the fact that I cheered, but this is what they were telling us, you know, that they were going to fight to the last man.'"

Wallace then asked, "So what would you have done?," to which the Good Will Hunting alum said, "I probably would have had a head of gray hair, but you know what I mean, it's like, those presidents that their hair goes white. Like, you know. It's funny because when you look at it you think there's really only one choice to make, and yet you've looked at the people who made that choice."

He continued: "I don't think [Lieutenant General Leslie Richard] Groves, for instance, ever lost a night of sleep about it. He fulfilled his mission. But, you know, Oppenheimer and a lot of the other scientists … Once they went through the test, you know, they started going, 'Oh my god,' and it was like a shockwave going through them."

Damon – who walked out of the Oppenhemier premiere last week with his co-stars in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike – previously opened up about "extensively" negotiating taking a break from acting with wife Luciana Barroso unless he got offered a role in a Christopher Nolan film.

"I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called," the Golden Globe winner said on Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table with Nolan and co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

He added: "This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household."